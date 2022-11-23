This past week, I attended my first ever Board of Aldermen meeting, and I’ll be honest; I expected it to be really boring. I mean, as a 22-year-old, sitting in a room at 6:30 at night, listening to people talk about local government matters that are just confusing to me, does not sound like my ideal evening. But then I went to the meeting, and I found myself pleasantly surprised.
This has been a reoccurring theme since I started here at the paper — that all of a sudden, I care about things that would have never even crossed my mind. Just as I found myself being excited for Election Day, this meeting was no different. It was interesting to see all of the different things that go into keeping a small town running — things I never even would have thought of before.
And the board members themselves, I mean, these are some of the most interesting, hard-working people out there, and they spend their free time going through grant applications and combing through massive binders of city ordinances because they care! They care about this town, and they want it to be as great, and clean and put-together as it possibly can be for us, the citizens, who I’m not entirely sure even care.
I didn’t.
But there’s something about this job, and walking into places and situations that I didn’t even really know existed, that’s opened my eyes to the way the world works, to the way Grant City works. I love this town, I went through high school in this town and yet … it’s more beautiful and complex and intriguing than I ever would have thought possible. I’m lucky to get to live here and quite frankly … so are you.
So please, as Thanksgiving comes around, and you’re thinking about all of the things in your life that you’re thankful for, don’t forget about Grant City. Don’t forget about the people who put in the work so that you can sit in your warm, heated house on a cold day and eat dinner with your family. Don’t forget about the people who make this town what it is.
I’m sure not going to.
Riley Drury is a reporter at the Times-Tribune.