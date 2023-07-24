ATLANTA — Drew Welch represented Worth County R-III’s Future Business Leaders of America at the National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to a news release, Welch qualified in the event of Database Design and Applications. To qualify for this event he had to take a one-hour, timed production test where he was given a mock business to create a database with reports and queries.
This event also included a one-hour objective test over the terms and concepts of database design which he took in Atlanta.
Welch departed Kansas City on June 26, after some troubles at the airport and lost luggage, he finally arrived in Atlanta.
While there he enjoyed touring the city and visited the Coca-Cola Museum, College Football Hall of Fame and other conference activities. He carried on the Welch family tradition of qualifying for nationals twice in his high school career much like his brother, Tate Welch.
According to the release, Drew will be missed by the chapter, but the club is excited to see what the future holds for him.