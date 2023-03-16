GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County residents can now obtain vital records from the Tri-County Health Department office in Grant City.
According to information from the health department, the local office can now print both birth and death certificates. Cost for birth certificates is $15 each and death certificates cost $14 for the first copy and $11 for each additional copy.
A valid form of identification is required to obtain a vital record. Only the individual requesting or an immediate family member can obtain a birth certificate. Immediate family members include those in direct line of descent.
For death certificates, all family members or a professionally recognized genealogist representing a family member are eligible to obtain the document. A family member includes in-laws and cousins and great- and step- relationships for the following: brother, sister, mother, father, son, daughter, grandmother, grandfather, aunt and uncle.
For more information contact the Tri-County Health Department Grant City office at 660-564-8070.