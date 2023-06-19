REDDING, Iowa — Maurice Abarr from Colorado was a Thursday visitor at Charles and Becky Abarr’s. They all had supper at El Vacquero on Thursday night.
Helen Combs was a Monday morning visitor at Bobbi Bainum’s.
Gladys Jones visited with Mary Daniels at the Ringgold County Hospital on Monday and Tuesday. She also called on Carla Jo Davis at Clearview on Monday. Mary Daniels was moved to Clearview Home on Wednesday and Gladys visited her there on Wednesday and Thursday. Mary’s visitors at Clearview on Saturday were Gladys Jones, Cindy Daniels, Helen Harris and Carla Jo Davis. Gladys also called on John and Jeanie Jones on Saturday.
Dan and Kathy Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates on Sunday. Carrie and Wiley Main were also Berta’s guests on Sunday. On Tuesday, Dorothy Barber celebrated her birthday with lunch at the Old Towne Café in Allendale with Dan and Kathy Quick; Kelly Roach from Helena, Missouri; Brandon Thomas from Maryville; Karen and Laney Hill from Trimble, Missouri; and Gabe and Evelyn Biding from St. Joe. Dan and Kathy Quick met Brian and Abby Quick and Josh Belzer for lunch in Winterset on Sunday.
Ginny Quick went to a Garden Club meeting in Indianola on Monday. She visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week. She went to a garden club meeting in Afton on Friday. On Saturday, she met Elaine Briner for lunch in Centerville. Rebecca, Cliff and Bryson Smith from Adel were Saturday overnight guests at Ginny’s. Louden Main was a frequent visitor at Ginny’s during the week.
Larry Flowers from Westminster, Colorado, and Brian Flowers from Nevada are here visiting Cindy and Dick Snethen. Leigh Ann and Jim Freeman from Beatrice, Nebraska, were Sunday visitors at the Snethens’ and Wes Darnell from St. Joe was also a Sunday caller.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at El Vacquero on Thursday. Bobbi visited with Lena Hunt and Lisa Hargrave Sunday afternoon.