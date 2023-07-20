GRANT CITY, Mo. — Two Albany women were taken to to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash five miles south of Grant City on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Emily A. Davis, 18, and Donna R. Findley, 94, of Albany, were transported with moderate injuries to Mosaic Medical Center – Albany after a crash that occurred at 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of State Route YY and Lyon Avenue, 5 miles south of Grant City.
Trooper T.R. Hecker’s report notes that the crash occurred as a 2008 southbound Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Findley failed to navigate a curve at the intersection of Route YY and Lyon Avenue and began to skid. The vehicle went off the west side of the road, struck a tree then a fence and came to rest on its wheels off the road facing southeast.
Findley and Davis are listed as not having worn a seat belt. The vehicle was extensively damaged.
Hecker was assisted at the scene by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.