ISADORA, Mo. — If you want to know your true calling, look to the one that gives it to you: God.
In the Old Testament, Moses was drawn to investigate a burning bush that did not disintegrate. At the time he was a shepherd of sheep. God had used the burning bush to attract Moses’ attention and speak with him. God told Moses that he wanted him to go and release the entire Israelite nation from Egypt’s slavery.
Moses was overwhelmed and doubted his ability to succeed in such a large task. God promised to give Moses the strength, power and words to convince the Egyptian king to do as God wished.
It was not a simple task and included several plagues that nearly destroyed the Egyptians, while God’s people were safe and protected, but God proved to them that they must let his people go out of bondage.
If God can manage to free an entire nation of people from slavery, we can trust him to show us how to serve him with our hearts and our daily lives.
First, we have to desire to serve God in all things and to be true to the Bible and its teachings. Our place is to serve God. He loves us more than we can even imagine and will set us on the right path.