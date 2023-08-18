REDDING, Iowa — Charles and Rebecca Abarr’s guests on Friday were Jariah, Chris and Alayna Walker and Bob Brunia from Norwalk. Alayna stayed for a longer visit.
Helen Harris visited with Gladys Jones on Tuesday. John Jones from Mount Ayr visited Gladys on Friday. Gladys’ sister Mary Daniels had to be hospitalized on Sunday and Gladys visited with Helen Harris there.
Tracee Knapp, Erica Shields and Jody Lipcamon went to the state fair on Sunday and attended the New Kids on the Block concert.
Dan and Kathy Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr on Sunday.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim met Myron and Ardys Shervheim from Johnston and Mark and Julie Shervheim from Chicago in Winterset for a picnic on Saturday. Laura and Steven Henry and daughters Indy, Eden and June from Adel joined them Saturday afternoon.
The Methodist Action Club met Wednesday night for their annual picnic in the Redding park. Guests were Dick Snethen, Bill Scharfenkamp, Charlie Jeanes, Jerry Overholser and Walt McGinnis. Ginny Quick visited Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week.
The funnel cake stand at the Allendale rodeo Friday and Saturday nights was manned by Mike Jackson, Jim and Susan Kerwin, Lisa Hargrave, Lil Rinehart, Bev McGinnis and Bobbi Bainum. Christina Charles from Skidmore helped on Friday night.
Joe and Gina Bainum from Cameron were Sunday afternoon visitors at Bobbi Bainum’s. Bobbi visited Peggy Wagenknecht in Mount Ayr on Monday.