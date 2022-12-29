GRANT CITY, Mo. — It has been a year of change in Worth County and Grant City this year, some of it tragic, some of it great, and some in between.
Here are the top 10 news stories of 2022 in Worth County.
No. 1 - Grant City receives $5 million grant
On Nov. 18, the city of Grant City received a $5 million grant from the state of Missouri to address the city’s aging water treatment facility. Without the highly sought after competitive grant, the city would have had to borrow $2.2 million to address mandatory upgrades. By receiving the funding, the city can also make inflow and infiltration improvements to the stormwater system to address leaking pipes that are causing stormwater to flow into the sanitary sewer system.
“It’s a very big deal,” said Mayor Debbie Roach. “I’m extremely excited that the city will not have to cover the cost and I am very appreciative of the effort put into securing the funds by everyone involved. Future generations will not have to worry about our wastewater system for a long time. With the replacement of our main waterline a few years ago, and now this project, our water and wastewater system should be in great shape.”
No. 2 - Worth County Lights Up the Night for Axlyn
Worth County and other area residents flooded the streets of Grant City for a “Light up the Night” town square parade for 6-year-old Axlyn Gladstone on Dec. 17.
Gladstone, who passed away the following Monday, had been suffering from a four-year battle with neuroblastoma cancer.
No. 3 - Worth County community comes together after loss of Aivry Griffin
On Jan. 19, the Worth County community suffered a tragic loss, when 17-year-old Aivry Griffin died during an early morning house fire.
Griffin was a senior at Worth County R-III High School. A foundation created in her honor helped with making numerous improvements to the softball field.
No. 4 - Garners purchase Times-Tribune
Ken and Traci Garner purchased the Times-Tribune from Pearl Publishing on Oct. 1. The pages of the historic Times-Tribune are now part of a standalone section of The Maryville Forum.
“I am a strong believer that every community deserves a strong newspaper committed to providing its best to its readers,” Ken Garner said. “We are here to tell all that is happy, sad, glad and sometimes unfortunately even the bad. Every community has a story to tell and Grant City and Worth County are no different.”
No. 5 - Worth County elections
Change is a constant during elections, but the 2022 election cycle that concluded in November brought about change in local and statewide offices.
With the announced retirement of three longtime public servants in Treasurer Linda Brown (28 years), Collector Julie Tracy (24 years) and Recorder of Deeds Barbara Foland (15 years), there will be many new faces at the Worth County Courthouse. Republicans Stephanie Hardy and Jessica Davidson were elected to the positions of Treasurer and Collector respectively in August as they faced no general election opponent. Democrat Amanda Gilland won the general election to become the next Recorder. Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers retained his position by winning the Republican primary.
For the second time, Worth County voters rejected the school bond question named “Proposition TIGERS,” which included a $2.2 million proposal that would have funded an agricultural center and other repairs around the Worth County R-III campus. Voters defeated the measure 375-327, which required a 4/7 majority to pass.
Worth County voters also helped elect political newcomer Mazzie Boyd to become the new state representative for District 2.
No. 6 - United Fiber arrives in Grant City
High-speed, fiber internet came to Grant City in 2022 as United Fiber expanded its services to the area during the summer months. The network expansion provides the capacity for up to 10-gigabit broadband internet speeds, television and voice services to residential and commercial subscribers.
There are currently plans to expand United Fiber’s offerings for the remainder of Worth County in the future.
No. 7 - Local farmers donate beef
During 2022, local Worth County farmers and ranchers stepped up to the plate — specifically, the lunch plate — by donating beef to the Worth County R-III School District to be used in the school lunch program as part of the MO Beef Kids initiative.
Deb Thummel, of Sheridan, who is one of the local producers helping to provide the beef to the school, said that being able to help the school district is important to all those who took part in it.
“We are wanting to promote having local beef in our school lunches and increase the number of times a week that kids are fed beef,” she said. “Beef is a highly nutritious and delicious product and we want kids to have the opportunity to have beef more often.”
Superintendent Chris Healy said the partnership with local producers and the statewide program is a win-win for the district.
“We are excited to get another beef donated through the MO Beef Kids Program,” he said. “The generous donation by local producers puts better quality beef on student trays during lunch, while saving the school district money.”
No. 8 - Maudlin receives lifesaving award
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Bradley Maudlin of Allendale received the Patrol’s Lifesaving Award during a ceremony on April 29 in Columbia.
Maudlin received the award for his actions on June 24, 2021, when he helped execute numerous water rescues and evacuations due to flash flooding in Amazonia.
No. 9 - License office closes
The Grant City License Bureau office closed its doors on July 15. The office had been located at City Hall. License offices are operated by independent contractors. Area residents now must travel to other license offices, with the nearest in Maryville, Stanberry, Bethany and Princeton.
No. 10 - Wideman Teacher of the Year
Julia Wideman received the title of the 2022 Missouri Veterans of Foreign Wars High School Teacher of the Year.
The award was presented to Wideman on Feb. 12 at the VFW State Meeting in St. Louis. Wideman has taught at Worth County for 13 years. Her nomination was submitted by VFW Post 3123 of Grant City.