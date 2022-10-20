Times-Tribune Throwbacks

10 Years ago
Agri-terrorism exercise in county
Grant City – A countywide agri-terrorism simulation meeting was held at the Commissioners’ Office on Oct. 11. Headed by emergency coordinator Pat Kobbe, the table-top simulation involved a hypothetical cattle-born disease outbreak; in this case foot and mouth disease. County fire departments, law enforcement officers and county officials participated.
25 years ago
Puppet show set
On Monday October 27, at 7 p.m. in the Worth County R-II High School gym, a professional puppet show will be presented by Sadecky’s Puppets from Warwick, P.A.
“Brandon’s Lesson” features three-foot-tall puppets telling the story of Brandon’s dream about meeting George Washington. When Brandon wakes up he has a new outlook and fresh attitude about school and life. “Brandon’s Lesson” is appropriate for all ages and will last about 45 minutes. It is free of charge and everyone in the community is invited to come.
100 years ago
Motor Car on Bethany Branch
The new gasoline motor car which is to be used on Bethany branch from Davis City to Albany and return on week days and on Sunday from Albany to Togo and return to Grant City branch on Sundays went up this side on Monday noon. The cost of the car is $16750 and it is said will affect a saving over steam equipment now used for the same purpose of an amount equal to its cost in five or six months. With a savings like that to be made there ought not be the slightest reason why the Burlington should not extend its run north from Albany in the morning and south in the afternoon to give decent service to patrons on the Grant City branch. If there is a branch of the Burlington anywhere in as densely populated territory as this which has no better service we’d be glad to hear it.
125 Year ago
The Pioneer Merchant
On account of the increase in business, J.B. Dawson has been compelled to increase his force of clerks. He has secured the services of Miss Sena Spainhower of Denver, to assist him in his mammoth dry goods store. Mr. Dawson has been in business in this city longer than any other merchant, having commenced in the year 1867. During the 30 years he has been here, his trade has increased rapidly and now he has one of the largest and most complete stores in northwest Missouri.