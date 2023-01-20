Worth County Presiding Judge Orrell King (left) accepts a check from former Worth County Clerk Larry Boyd (right) in the amount of $255.05 to go toward repairing the clock on the steeple of the courthouse. Boyd stated that the funds were obtained while he was in office as county clerk from investment of private funds. The money represented by the check is from interest from these invested funds. The clock, which faces all four sides of the square, was last in operation in the early 1950s.