10 years ago
Times-Tribune, Jan. 16, 2013
Water situation not critical yet
Even though the Middle Fork water supply reservoir near Gentry looks ominously low, the reservoir is only four and a half feet below full, according to Brock Pfost from White Cloud Engineering in Maryville; they constructed the lake almost 20 years ago.
Late last year, the lake was down three feet, but by comparison, during the 2004-2005 drought the water level dropped 11 feet. At its ebb, water had to be pumped in to it from the Middle Fork of the Grand River. Several years of heavy precipitation then followed, especially 2007, 2008 and 2009, which restored water levels back to full capacity.
“So we’re not losing any sleep over it yet,” Pfost said, noting that even if Spring rains fail to materialize, there are some options; like pumping water from Mozingo Lake in Maryville through a line in Parnell which hooks onto the Grant City water supply. There would likely have to be some governmental agreements worked out, but the option is plausible.
Mozingo is a much larger lake and is only down three feet from capacity. Pfost also said all that the Middle Fork reservoir needs is two inches of run-off and then the 150-acre reservoir, which holds 4,350 acre-feet of water, would be full again.
The Great Northwest Missouri Wholesale Water Commission, formed in 2009, is currently involved in projects to interconnect the water supplies of 12 counties, leading to greater stability and flexibility with respect to wholesale drinking water.
Compared to the drought of the 1930s, the water supply in northwest Missouri is now in far better condition. All we need is rain.
25 Years ago
Times-Tribune, Jan. 21, 1998
Possible Saturdays for school
The elementary building’s roof is leaking pretty, Superintendent Richard Nagel informed school board members Thursday evening at the regular school board meeting.
According to Nagel, the problem appears to be around eight drains. The custodians have tried to fix the problem the best they can but something more needs to be done. Also leaking is the computer room, music rooms and the elementary multi-purpose room. These leaks have ruined some supplies.
The board believed that the multi-purpose room, which is a foam roof, is still covered by warranty. Members agreed that they do not want any more foam roofs.
Nagel thought the school could pay for part of the project or go with a lease purchase agreement without damaging the school’s finances....
Mr. Nagel then discussed snow days. The district has missed seven and can’t miss anymore without going after Memorial Day. He proposed having school on Saturdays when a day is missed during the week.
The Saturday school will have to be agreed by 70 percent of the staff to do this. The board thought that Mr. Nagel’s plan was acceptable.
50 Years ago
Times-Tribune Jan. 17, 1973
Shortage of soybean seed could be seen this year
Soybean seed supplies may be low in the coming year, according to William J. Murphy, agronomy specialist with the University of Missouri Extension Division.
“Until recently, soybean seed samples tested by the seed testing laboratory were showing generally good germination,” Murphy said. “Now the situation seems to have changed drastically although not unexpectedly-considering the conditions that later harvested beans have undergone in the field.”
Germinations on several recent tests are poor, he said, although not enough information is available to know exactly how bad the situation will be.
“Neighboring states have reported much the same conditions Missouri and are worried about soybean supplies for the next year’s planting also; so it is unlikely we can make up a seed deficit by importing the varieties we want,” he said.
Earlier harvested beans generally had good germination, according to Murphy, who said it seems important now to urge soybean growers who have some of the earlier harvested beans in storage-but had not intended to hold them for seed-to run preliminary germination tests and keep the good testing lots for seeds.
“This should be profitable for the owner besides filling a real need,” Murphy said. “As you know, it is likely farmers will want to plant record acreage of soybeans next year.”
Murphy says the Missouri Seed Improvement Association has lowered the minimum germination requirement of certified soybean seed to 70 percent. Several other state certifying agencies have taken similar action.
Locally, Gene Wray, manager of the MFA Exchange in Grant City, says he doesn’t expect a great shortage in soybean seed for the coming year.
“It’s a little soon to tell, possibly, and I feel that the talk that is going around right now is ‘scared talk,’” he explained. “I have germination tests on enough bean seed to do me for next year if I can get them bought.”
Wray stated several farmers in the area who were saving soybeans for seed were holding out for higher prices for their product, in anticipation of there being a shortage of seed.
“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think there will ever be an over-supply of bean seed, but right now it doesn’t look nearly as critical as some people contend,” he said.
Most of the soybean seed the local MFA sells is uncertified seed, according to Wray.
“We buy seed from farmers who plant certified or registered seed and then buy that first year’s crop from them for seed,” he said.
Wray says that one reason many people may be getting a little worried about a shortage of soybean seed is that late harvested beans didn’t have a good a germination test as did those harvested earlier.
100 years ago
Worth County Times,
Jan. 18, 1923
Light from Maryville this week
Beginning probably tomorrow or Saturday Grant City will get its power and light from Maryville. The new transmission line from there is nearly completed. Yesterday evening the workers were stringing wire a short distance south of town and expected to finish today or tomorrow.
Light and power will be furnished for Grant City by the Maryville plant during the day-time run and during the night after (midnight). During the evening, the hours of the heaviest load, the home plant will be used.
This plan will be followed until the transformers at Maryville are changed, the ones in use at present being too small to carry the heavy load. Even then, according to Mr. Hellmers, manager of the company, the Grant City plant will be maintained for emergency use for probably a year or more.
125 Years Ago
Worth County Times,
Jan. 20, 1898
Is here to stay
A.L. Garrett, of the firm of A.L. Garrett & Co., who opened business here several weeks ago, has evidently determined to make Grant City his home for a time at least. He has bought the D.V. Early lot on the northeast corner of the square and will erect thereon, when spring opens up, a large brick building. He has not determined whether it shall be one or two story structure.
The ground space will be 33x90 feet. If proper encouragement is extended he will make an opera house out of the second story. Mr. Garrett has also bought the D.V. Early residence property near the depot, thus showing that he has abundant faith in Grant City’s future as a business center. Enterprising men like Mr. Garrett are desirable acquisitions to any town, and we are glad that he has cast his lot amongst us.