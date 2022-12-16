Times-Tribune Throwbacks

5 years ago
Times-Tribune, Dec. 13, 2018
Worth County Care and Rehab Center finalizing plans for Alzheimer’s unit
The Worth County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Grant City is hoping to soon finalize plans for an Alzheimer’s unit and move forward with the implementation of the unit in the building.
Administrator Kelly Summa says that floor plans for the new unit have been submitted to the state engineer and are awaiting approval. From there, the process will move to an exceptions committee and the center will learn of anything they are missing in the plans for the unit.
Once all requirements have been met, it will then move to licensing for finalization.
“There’s several steps and several departments that it has to go through,” Summa notes. “It’s taken longer than thought it was going to.”
10 years ago
Times-Tribune Dec. 19, 2012
End of an era
Sunday morning 8 a.m., Dec. 16, John Claypool at the helm of the large track-hoe, his mission: demolish the Yetters Building. An hour later all that remained of the abandoned hulk of a structure was a pile of boards, bricks and twisted steel. The demolition was, for the most, uneventful and orderly, starting from the top and working toward the bottom. All the wood and steel must be removed from the wreckage prior to backfilling the lot with the bricks, then finally dirt.
The Yetters was indeed a vintage building. It was one of the original Grant City structures and was built in 1871. From its beginnings as Yetters cash meats and grocery, the building had been home to several restaurants, a bakery, Western Auto, Sears and (a) half dozen other endeavors up until the early 1990s.
Finally, the years of deferred maintenance brought it into a state of disrepair until it was taken over by the Grant City Downtown Redevelopment Association in 2006 and slated to be razed. After six years of negotiations and efforts, the building came tumbling down.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Dec. 17, 1997
Hale Sanders receives hall of fame award
Word was received that Hale J. Sanders, formerly of Worth County, was recently named to the Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame. The award was presented at the Nov. 17 Nodaway County Farm-City Banquet. The event was sponsored by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce. He is an incorporator of the Sanders Ranch located in the Sheridan-Parnell area.
Information provided in a brochure at the banquet included the following:
Hale J. Sanders was born Oct. 7, 1919 in Grant City, the second of four sons of Paul and Ruth Stevens Sanders. In 1927, the family moved to the original home place farm north of Parnell. This farm had been purchased in 1868 by the grandfather of Paul Sanders.
After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1937, Hale attended the University of Missouri at Columbia for a time before returning to farm with his father. ...
In 1964, Hale implemented a program of breeding by artificial insemination. Several breeds were tried before settling on Simmental.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Dec. 13, 1972
Revenue sharing funds arrive, less than hoped
Worth County and the city of Grant City received their federal revenue sharing checks Monday morning and both checks were far short of anticipated receipts. ...
The county’s check was for $15,932 and the city’s $6,936. The amounts received by both governmental agencies were for half the amounts to be received. The first check was to have been for the first half of 1972, January through June, and the other half will be received around the first of 1973. ...
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, Dec. 13, 1922
Christmas Tribunes started Monday
Nine Christmas Tribunes were ordered Saturday and they’re coming in regularly now. Every year Worth County folks make many homes happy for 52 weeks by sending them as a Christmas gift a year’s subscription to The Tribune. A beautiful colored Christmas card is sent them to be received on Christmas morning showing your name as the donor.
Your best friend–and every friend whom you’d like to delight with a worthwhile gift at Christmas – The Tribune makes just such a delightful gift. There is no other way in which you can so truly express your good will as to send them for Christmas the fifty-two 1923 issues of the Tribune. By so doing they will be reminded of your generosity and forethought. And the cost to you is only $1.50 for each friend.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, Dec. 16, 1897
A fine hog
J.M. Beason, who lives just outside the eastern limits of our town, believes the way to make the way to make hog raising profitable is to get the very best stock. Acting on this belief he bought the other week a fine male Duroc-Jersey hog of W.L. Addy for which he paid $50. Mr. Beason’s theory is correct. It costs no more to feed a good hog than it does to feed a poor one, and when it comes to selling the good hog commands from one-third to one half more money.