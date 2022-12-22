10 years ago
Times-Tribune Dec. 19, 2012
Deer poaching in Worth County
Multiple deer were recently found in a crop field near Isadora. The deer did not have any meat taken from them, which is in violation of the state law called wanton waste of wildlife. One of the deer had its head cut off, but no meat was used. Hunters are required by the wanton waste law to use the most common edible portion of wildlife. The minimum usage for deer is the loins (back straps) and the back quarters (hams-legs).
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Dec. 24, 1997
Bobby Rinehart
is outstanding farmer
Bobby Rinehart of Hatfield was named outstanding conservation farmer at the 53rd annual Worth Soil and Water Conservation District meeting held Dec. 19 at the Worth County R-II gymnasium.
Rinehart was recognized for seeding down his land, improving his pastures, using erosion control, enrolling in CRP programs and being a trustee of the East Fork of the Grand watershed program.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Dec. 20, 1972
Elementary students
aid needy children
The fifth and sixth grade classes in the Worth County R-I School District combined their efforts in collecting wrappers and labels from various products whose companies agreed to furnish vaccines and food for impoverished children of the world through the UNICEF program.
The students had collected enough to provide:
Enough vaccine for 46 children to immunize against smallpox.
Enough antibiotics to save 14 children from blindness due to trachoma.
Enough to provide one week’s supply of high protein food supplements for two children.
Enough dry milk to make 90 glasses of liquid milk.
Enough triple vaccine for 15 children to immunize them against diptheria, whooping cough and tetanus.
Enough BCG vaccine to protect 371 children against tuberculosis.
The students collected 570 wrappers and labels, according to Mrs. Kelton Shipley.
“These labels, mere scraps of paper that could have become litter became very important pieces of paper to our pupils when they realized the outcome in health to the needy,” she said.
“Small acts of concern and kindness are the foundation upon which children build for a life of service. Our world is in dire need of human compassion for others. Perhaps as teachers and parents, we can begin while children are small and develop within them, a realization that they are citizens now and do not need to wait until they are mature to be doing fine, wonderful things for our world.”
100 Years Ago
Worth County Tribune, Dec. 20, 1922
Filling station opened Saturday
The new filling station of the Grant City Oil Co. opened for business Saturday and report a good business. Their pumps, which will be operated electrically as soon as an expert arrives to hook them up, are at present run by hand. Water and air will also be provided at the new “drive in” station and the approach on the west side and through to the paving will be graveled as soon as possible.
The building adds materially to the appearance of the square and at night when the electric lights are all on its appearance is even better. Their tank wagon will probably be placed in operation at once. They expect to carry a grade of gasoline that you can start your car with in this weather and also a high-grade line of oils and greases.
125 Years Ago
Worth County Times, Dec. 23, 1897
Attempted Incendiarism
We are informed that two attempts were made last Saturday night to burn down a building in Parnell that is being used for purposes that would hardly find favor in a well-regulated Sunday school.
The would-be incendiary was a woman who saturated the building with coal oil and then applied the match and fled precipitately. The first effort failed, but the second time the fire took hold, and had it not been discovered in the nick of time probably a dozen buildings would have been consumed. The female firebug is a new factor in the settlement of immoral practices.