125 years ago
Worth County Times Oct. 7, 1897
The Post Office agony is over
The post office fight at this place is ended at last and Ed. F. Alden has captured the official plum which is worth $1200 annually, and in addition thereto the government furnishes light, fuel, rent and $250 for clerk hire. The fight has been rather animated from start to finish and its termination is not without disappointment.
While a number of aspirants has entered the contest it was soon apparent that the fight would narrow down to Editor Harrison and E.F. Alden. Ad it also became apparent that whichever of them could get the endorsement of that wile and unscrupulous political pie dispenser of this congressional district, Col. Liv Morse, would be the winner. Alden succeeded in getting his favor and the plum fell into his basket in a somewhat over-ripe condition.
Mr. Alden has the ability to make a good official and we believe he will fill the office acceptably to the people. With the fight for the office we have nothing to do. It was the Republican Kilkenney cats that did the clawing and we didn’t care a continental how badly they tore each other’s hides.
50 Years Ago
Times-Tribune Oct. 4, 1972
Youth plays vital role in capture
Charles Supinger, the 15-year-old young man who reported the incident to authorities has this account of the incident:
“Well, I was coming down by the bank, well I was over by the pool hall (Jones Recreation Center, across the intersection at the southeast corner of the square across from Citizens Bank) and I saw the truck come down the street in front of the bank and turn south by the bank.”
“They parked the truck down over the hill on the street behind the bank. Two of them, the big kid and the one in the Army shirt got out. So I turned north, I didn’t know what was going on. They went up to Andrews and the bigger boy went to the front door and the smaller boy went to the east door (the door that was broken)”
“They started pecking on the wind, so I stepped over beside the building and watched them. The bigger kid came back down where the other boy was and had something in his hand. I don’t know what it was, and he knocked a hole in the window (glass in the door).
“Then I decided that I would go down and get the license number of the truck or the keys out of it if no one was in it, ‘cause I wasn’t sure how many people there were. When I got down there, there was a kid sitting in the truck. So I got the license number anyway. I didn’t have any cigarettes and I didn’t want to get him suspicious, you know, so I asked him if he had a cigarette and acted like nothing was going on. ...
During the incident, young Supinger ran some eight to ten blocks, mostly uphill, in his efforts to obtain help. During the whole encounter he stated that he wasn’t afraid.
“Naw, I didn’t get scared, I really didn’t think there was anything to be scared of. I knew someone had to stop them and there wan’t anyone else around, so I thought I’d do what I could,” he related.
Farrell stated that had it not been for Supinger, he felt sure the three would have gotten away.
In reference to the other two that supposedly got away, Supinger said that he never saw more than three, but agree that there could have been others somewhere else.
10 years ago
Times-Tribune Oct. 3, 2012
Grant City – A clandestine large scale marijuana growing operation in Worth County was raided by law enforcement officers Tuesday, September 25th.
According to Kevin Winker, Assistant Director of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, no arrests were made in Worth County. However, Worth County Sheriff’s Department discovered the encampment and large scale pot growing operation near Oxford, south and west of Grant City. On the secluded heavily wooded area owned by an out of state land owner, officials removed 1,124 cultivated marijuana plants with a potential street value of $2,480,000.