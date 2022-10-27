10 years ago
Allendale folks, especially the staff of Old Towne Cafe, were greatly disappointed after viewing the episode of 19 Kids and Counting, which was filmed in Allendale last May. About all that was seen of the town during the half-hour episode, which aired last week, was a two second shot of the street.
After considerable preparation for the filming of the episode, the cafe footage apparently ended up on the cutting floor.
“It was kind of a disappointment after all the excitement and the fact that we all had to sign waivers to be on the television,” says Amanda Hughes, owner of the cafe.
The whole supper scene was cut from the episode featuring the Duggar family’s turkey hunt at the McClellan lodge west of Allendale.
100 years ago
Buy more potatoes
The Farmers P&S Co. unloaded another carload of potatoes yesterday. They have bought another car of Red River Ohios that will be here in a few days that will do either for the table or for seed. Hold your orders until the car arrives.
125 years ago
A Hot Time in October
We overheard two farmers discussing the unusually hot October weather last Saturday. One of them declared that the corn was so dry that frequently while he was at work husking quite rapidly the friction from his hands set the husks on fire.
He added that he expected an injunction filed against him by his neighbors to prevent him from husking corn until wet weather sets in.
Farmer No. 2 said he was satisfied the statement was true, because several days ago he went to his field to husk popcorn and was amazed to find the intense heat had popped the entire crop. He said he had come to town to see if he couldn’t find a man who knew how to make popcorn balls so as to save his crop.