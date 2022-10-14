10 Years ago
Grant City – A few minutes before 8 a.m. a few Grant City folks caught a glimpse of an atmospheric weather balloon as it passed over town. Described as a large balloon with a basket resembling ears, the silvery craft headed northeast of town, but searches for it turned up nothing. It is believed to have gone down perhaps near Diagonal, Iowa.
According to the National Weather Service, balloons are released twice every day; at 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Des Moines and Omaha. They also stated that it is possible for balloons to reach here from Canada. The balloon carries no GPS device so they rely on finders of the balloons to send the instrumentation back to the address on the box in Kansas City, where it will be reconditioned and sent back up.
50 years ago
John A. Heaton, life-long native of Worth County has started a write-in campaign for West Judge on the Worth County Court. Heaton is campaigning as a Republican. Gary Constant, incumbent candidate, was unopposed in the primary and is a Democrat.
Heaton is a former motor grader operator for the county, a member of the Sheridan American Legion and a resident of Sheridan. He stated that several members of the GOP county committee had approached him in reference to seeking the office, as had other residents in the western district.
100 Years Ago
Practically Everything Taken From Dawson Store Month Ago Is Recovered
J.B. Dawson Company report the recovery of a good share of the goods stolen from their store the night of Sept. 1st. W.G. Flores noticed some gunny sacks near a tree at the Trent Chapel near his place. Upon investigation he found they contained the shirts, neckties, socks, shoes, trousers, caps, etc., stolen from the Dawson store. A cap with their label sewed on the inside lining gave him a clue as to where they came from. Whoever stole the goods evidently got cold feet and was afraid to offer them for sale and took this means of getting rid of them. Without a doubt the job was done by home talent and time may yet disclose who was guilty.
125 Years Ago
The editor of this paper will be absent next week and his son will be in charge. If anything should occur that deserves a thrashing of the editor, we beg the irate individual to do it before we return home.