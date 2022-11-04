5 years ago
Rural health clinic gets ready for new location
Northwest Medical Center’s (NMC) Grant City Clinic will be closed Nov. 7-9 in preparation to move to their new location at 307 E. 2nd Street, Grant City, MO. The clinic will open Monday, Nov. 12 offering clinic hours five days per week to assist patients of all ages with their health care needs.
“It is an incredible transformation,” said Jon Doolittle, Regional President of Mosaic Life Care and Northwest Medical Center. “Reinventing a vacant convenience store into an update, eye-pleasing clinic offering convenient healthcare to serve the people in and around Grant City is a win-win for everyone.”
The Northwest Medical Center Foundation worked with Casey’s stores to receive the donation of the old Casey’s location and make the renovations, jointly funded by Northwest Medical Center Foundation and Mosaic Life Care possible.
25 years ago
FFA members compete in Grassland Contest
This is the first time that members from the Worth County FFA chapter have competed in this contest. The Grassland team consisted of Paul Tracy, Matthew Baker, Dallas Mullock and Jason Foland.
The contest consists of four parts: grassland evaluation, wildlife habitat, soil and water conservation and plant identification. The team competed at the district contest at Maryville and the state contest at Columbia. At the district contest on Oct. 1, the team came in first place. The team also had the top three individuals (Tracy-1st, Baker-2nd and Mullock 3rd).
100 years ago
Injured when he jumps from railroad bridge
Last Friday afternoon Miss Dutton, teacher of the eighth grade, and her pupils started on a field trip and while crossing one of the railroad bridges south of town some of the boys dared Billie Sparks to jump off the bridge and he jumped.
Several ligaments in his leg were torn badly and he is moving around on crutches at present and it will be several weeks before he will be able to go without them.