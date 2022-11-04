50 YEARS AGO: Students Cast Ballots - Campaigning and elections are in the air and did not escape the interest of Mrs. Irene Thrasher’s first grade class, as they held a mock presidential election Monday. Casting ballots include, standing, from left to right, Max James, Bill Leivan, Jeff Powers, Shelly Davidson, Brenda Davis, Cindy Maudlin, Troy Caldwell, Lorna Baker and Cynthia Brown. Acting as election judges, seated clockwise, are Karen Thompson, Joey Stocks, Lisa Groom and John McElvain. President Nixon won the election over Senator McGovern, nine to five. The students will have another election next Tuesday.