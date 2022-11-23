5 years ago
Worth County FFA members attend national convention
Nine Worth County FFA members recently attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN from Oct. 23-26, 2018.
Members attending were Tate Welch, Megan Cassavaugh, Jill Hardy, Haley Hunt, Justina Wimer, EmiLee Brown, Braidy Hunt and Jeremy Wimer. Trenton Gabriel also attended in the National FFA Chorus.
Local FFA members traveled with FFA members from other schools, including Stanberry, Lathrop, North Harrison, Maysville and Princeton.
During this event, students were able to partake in educational tours, as well as leadership development and FFA business meetings.
Tour sites included Mark Twain Cave, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Fastenal Global Distribution Center.
In addition to convention sessions and the FFA career show and expo held at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, students attended activities sponsored by the National FFA Organization, including a Garth Brooks concert and the World’s Toughest Rodeo event.
These activities and events provided an excellent opportunity for local FFA members to develop leadership skills and gain insight into the future of the agriculture industry and agriculture education in general.
The purpose of the National FFA Organization is to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success for students through agriculture education.
10 years ago
No room in the bin
Garbage is a problem for many in Grant City. Not because dogs have turned over the trashcans, but because the recycling bin overfloweth. One citizen stepped forward and asked if we could put a bit of enlightenment into the enlightened ones who are recycling. Recycling has few rules but etiquette still applies.
When recycling cardboard boxes, break them down. That way others can fit their broken down boxes into the bin with yours
After you have emptied that plastic milk jug, rinse it out and crush it as flat as possible.
Same for cans- crush all cans whenever possible
Remember “the more, the merrier” rule – the more that you put in the recycling center, the merrier the planet will be.
Grant City recyclers should be very proud – we are some of the most thrifty and best recyclers in the area, so says Dennis Porter of Porter Trash.
25 years ago
Fire Department receives grant
The Grant City Volunteer Fire Department has received a check for $1,222 as part of the Rural Community Fire Protection (RCFP) program administered by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The check was presented to the Fire Department by Mark Humphrey from the Forestry Division of the Conservation Department. The purpose of the RCFP program is to provide wildfire equipment and training assistance to communities of less than 10,000 population. The funds are allocated to selected departments on a 50-50 cost share basis.
The Grant City Fire Department was one of 184 fire departments that were awarded grants this year.
The local fire department purchased water vests, boots, updated radio equipment, a water transfer pump, nomax hoods, hose and a crowbar has been ordered.
Grants such as this are the only means that the Fire Department have to support themselves besides the Firemen’s Ball and donations. The Fire Department would like to purchase a pickup to haul water with in the future.
50 years ago
Girls basketball resumed locally
Girls basketball has been revived at Worth County R-I High School, but this year’s team will play a limited schedule as they prepare to regain the interest and support shown in past years.
Girls basketball has been dormant for nearly 40 years here, and through the interest displayed by local coeds, the activity has been restarted this year.
Local school officials said several high school girls approached the administration and school board, requesting permission for a girls basketball team.
Joan Marquis, elementary and girl’s physical education instructor, agreed to coach the group. Thus far, only two games have been scheduled.
The school board agreed to start this year on a limited basis, to see if the interest did exist. The squad now boasts 17 members and they will play Bethany at least two games and more are trying to be scheduled.
Several other schools in the Grand River Conference have started girls teams. Originally, the school board thought the girls team here would be more on the line of intramural, due to a lack of opponents.
They decided to steer clear of seasoned teams, like Sheridan, for the first year so the girls would have an opportunity to get organized and to see if there was enough support from girls and the town.
The squad includes Becky Clark, Bonnie Carter, Claire Parman, Marsha Fletchall, Jozy Mosbarger, Diane Gabbert, Susann Ray, Cindy Young, Jennifer Thompson, Regina Hiatt, Glenda Hughes, Jackie Combs, Debbie Davis, Sherri Cook, Debbie Thompson, Melody Havner and Sue Musick.
Their first scheduled game will be with Bethany, December 18. Miss Marquis said they were trying to schedule a game for December 11, but had no confirmation at this time.
The girls have been practicing for several weeks and are forced to hold most of their practice sessions at night, due to the boys team having the court immediately after school.
Most of the practice sessions have been devoted to fundamentals and getting the girls acquainted with rules and a general knowledge of the game.
Several members of the team have displayed natural athletic ability and on a whole, are progressing better than can be expected.
Girls basketball was last played here in 1939, according to many residents.
100 Years ago
Building light transmission line
Work on the transmission line of the Maryville Electric Light & Power Co. from Ravenwood to Parnell, Gentry and Grant City making a connection with the Maryville plant is going ahead as rapidly as the weather will permit. The Public Service Commission recently granted the company permission to increase its capital stock from $350,000 to $500,000 for the purpose of the extension. A first class line is being erected to avoid as much line trouble hereafter as possible.
... Thirty men started Oct. 30 to build the line and they expect to reach Grant City before the new year. The line will carry 33,000 volts.