50 YEARS AGO: Double quartet receives I at state — The boys double quartet from the Worth County R-I High School, under the direction of Kenneth Thompson, received a I rating at the state musical festival last week at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The group is composed of (left to right) Doug Goff, Randall Davidson, Jim Gill, Brad Carr, Bob Byrns, David Moyer, Joe Spainhower and Paul Terry. Jennifer Thompson (front) accompanied the group on the piano.