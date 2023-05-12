10 years ago
Times-Tribune, May 8, 2013
Fire districts battle blaze on May Day
A fast moving inferno demolished an unoccupied house at the intersection of Highway 46 and Hartford Lane, four miles west of Grant City on May 1. The fire which was ignited from a burn barrel, was spread by high winds to a tree and spread to an outbuilding and then to the house, according to Worth County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Ben Fletcher. A passerby spotted the flames at 11:51 a.m. The first units arrived on scene at 12:03 p.m. found the structure completely engulfed.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, May 13, 1998
Mom’s Kitchen opens in Grant City
Jo Fletchall opened the Corner Cafe April, however the Corner Cafe now carries a new name, “Mom’s Kitchen.”
Fletchall said she came up with the name one night while sitting in her kitchen after her children and their friends had been over.
“Most of the friends call me ‘mom’ anyway and so the name just fit,” she said.
Fletchall said she believes Grant City needs a family restaurant in town where people can take their children.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, May 10, 1923
Automobile notice
Notice is given all automobile owners that speed in excess of 10 miles per hour around the square and 15 miles per hour elsewhere in the city is prohibited by ordinance. Cut outs must be kept closed at all times and leaky exhaust pipes must be fixed. All unnecessary noise around the square must be stopped. Every car must have two good headlights and keep on the right side of the road.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, May 12, 1898
Dog Tax Notice
All persons owning, keeping or harboring any dog within the corporate limits of Grant City, Missouri, are hereby notified to pay the license fee and take out a certificate of registry by the first day of June, 1898, as provided by ordinance No. 76 of said city.
The dogs of all persons failing to comply with the provisions of said ordinance, on or before said first day of June 1898, will be killed and the owners or keepers be guilty of a misdemeanor and liable to a fine – Walter D. Hull, City Marshall
150 years ago
Grant City Star, May 8, 1873
Items in Brief
A Grange of the Patrons of Husbandry was organized in Grant City last Tuesday night by F.M. West, Esq.
We learned from Mr. Alex Young, Esq., that Mr. Rinaldo Brown is preparing to make large improvements in his mill property at Isadora. A “bran new” roof will be put on, new siding will also be nailed on and well painted, and improved machinery will be purchased.
Mr. A.P. McAtee, who was fined $40 and costs for selling liquor without a license, petitioned Judge Richardson to commute his sentence to imprisonment in the county jail. In compliance with his petition the judge ordered the sheriff to imprison him in the Grant City calaboose. This is the first time this hotel has received a patron