10 years ago
Times-Tribune, May 29, 2013
Interim superintendent appointed
The Worth County R-III School Board has named Dave Fairchild of Hamilton as interim superintendent until the end of this year’s school term on July 1, 2013, Matt Martz, who was hired by the school board in March to be the full-time superintendent, will then take over at the beginning of July. Fairchild attended his first Board of Education meeting Wednesday night.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 3, 1998
Two take first at state
Junior Joel Terry and freshman Renae Miller won the 100m hurdles (in their division) at the state Class 1A track meet held May 22-23 at Jefferson City’s Lincoln University.
Terry was among the top five all-time hurdlers in the 100 meter. He also placed second in the 300m hurdles and fifth in the 200m dash.
Miller took third in the 300m hurdles as well.
Other participants were Becky Fletcher (third in discus), Valyn McClellan (seventh in long jump), the 4x200m relate team of Jed Morin, Jason Dannar, Mark Young and Brandon Hunter (seventh place), Brandon Dunfee (eighth place in shot put and Jennifer Behrens (10th in 3200m run)
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, May 30, 1973
Farmland in county increases in value
What is the price farmland in Worth County and in the neighboring counties? How much have land values gone up, locally, in the last few years?
The competition for farm properties, as they become available, has become more intense than ever.
Farmers are bidding against one another in the desire to enlarge their acreage and attain better operating efficiency through the use of more sophisticated machinery.
Also pointed out by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in its recent agricultural letter, the large farms are able to achieve economies in the purchase of supplies and equipment and advantages in the marketing of their products.
It finds that the boom in farmland prices reached a peak, nationally, in the past year. It was the largest year-to-year gain since 1951.
In Worth County, as elsewhere, the values have been zooming upward. In 1964, farm real estate in the county average $118 per acre, according to the Census of Agriculture taken that year. The figure represents the price of land plus buildings on it.
Throughout the state of Missouri, at that time, the average value of such property was $145 per acre.
Now, nine years later, farm real estate has reached a record high og $260 per acre, the statewide average as of November 1972.
In Worth County, on that basis, assuming the local area kept pace with the rest of the state, its farmland has now appreciated to approximately $211 per acre.
The increase since 1964 amounts to 79 percent. For the country as a whole, the rise is 56 percent and for the rest of the Corn Belt, 53 percent.
The Federal Reserve Bank concludes, as a result of its survey, that the rise in farm real estate values was concentrated “by 1972’s record-high net farm income and the increase in farm mortgage funds provided by institutional lenders.
“The combination of high farm level prices, bumper marketings and a one-third increase in government payments boosted gross farm income to $66 billion – up $5.5 billion from 1971. Net farm income rose to a new record of $19 billion.”
100 years ago
Worth County Times, May 24, 1923
Making survey north state road
Representatives of the State Highway Department, including N.R. Sacks, of St. Joseph, Division Engineer, arrived in Grant City the last of the week for the purpose of making a survey and a definite location of the state highway leading north through Grant City to the Iowa line. Mr. Sacks returned to St. Joseph but surveyors have been at work on the road since.
While here Mr. Sacks gave out little or no information for publication, but unofficial reports have it that the road will come through Grant City from the south up High Street, cross the railroad track at the Mrs. Warden place and then follow the railroad right-of-way as far north as Irena. From there it will go almost due north to the Iowa line where it will connect with Iowa road number 15, according to reports. If this information be true it will set at rest various rumors that have going the rounds lately, such as that the road would come through Grant City on the east side of the track, etc.
Another report presumably coming from the department representatives states that contracts on at least a part of the road now under survey will be let this summer, and work on the road started, providing there is no trouble in securing the right of way. This is good news for Worth County. Mr. Sacks indicated while here, however, that the department would get more work done quickly if the people of the county would cooperate with the department instead of quarreling over location of the roads, holding out on right-of-ways, etc. Worth County is late this year in getting contracts awarded and one of the reasons is said to be the quarreling we have done among ourselves.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, June 2, 1898
New Post Office
John Butler was over from Harrison County last Saturday and made us a friendly call. He informed us that a new post office will be established shortly at a point about seven miles northeast of Allendale, about one mile across the Harrison County line. The name of this new post office will be Hermix and the postmaster will be John Butler, son of A.H. Butler of this city. The name of the office is a peculiar one and grew out of a circumstance which was related to us by a gentleman of that neighborhood. Two ladies living near the site of the proposed office got into a fight one day over some trivial matter. While the battle was hottest the husband of one of the ladies came upon the scene and saw that his better half was getting decidedly the worst of it. A bystander told the husband to assist his wife by separating the combatants. He refused to take part and added: “This is her mix; let her get out of it.” When the people began to cast about for a name it is said ‘Squire C.H. Golding called to mind the fight and suggested that they adopt part of the language used by the husband when refusing to aid his wife. They agreed if a suitable name could be made out of the language it should be done and designated ‘Squire Golding to get up the name. He retired to his cyclone cave and communed with the Kentucky spirits for an hour and came forth with the words “her mix,” applied glue and stuck them together and made the word “Hermix.”
150 years ago
Grant City Star, May 29, 1873
Items in Brief
Drs. Houser & Harding received during the last week, direct from New York City, a case of several dozen fine surgical instruments. While we sincerely hope that none of the readers of the Star may ever be so unfortunate as to need the assistance of such instruments, we are of the opinion that Drs. Houser & Harding understand how to use them to perfection.
Al Cure, of the City Hotel, is a successful fisherman. Finding that fresh fish was the only item necessary to make his table the most perfect one in northwest Missouri, he quietly provided himself, a few days since, with all necessary fishing tackle, and started for Grand River. It is needless to say that the most fastidious epicure’s mouth will water to look at those fine fish that now appear on his table daily. Success to Mr. Cure, and may his shadow never grow less.