50 YEARS AGO: The new little league baseball park in Grant City is taking shape and Saturday, Bill Wilkinson and Bob Eckert, with help from a host of other men and boys, started welding the backstop. Here Wilkinson puts the final touches on the section of the backstop with expanded metal, instead of wire like at the old park. Fred Poppa, Nodaway Worth Electric Cooperative serviceman, provided a bucket-boom truck to help in getting the backstop in place. All the dirt work on the park has been completed and Chuck Downey, head of the little league program, says the backstop and fence will be completed as soon as weather permits.