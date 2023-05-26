5 years ago
Times-Tribune, May 15, 2018
Lady Tiger track and field wins 7th State Championship trophy
The weekend produced a memorable moment in Tiger athletic history; a Class 1 state title for the Worth County women’s track program, and the Class 1 Runner-up finish for the men’s squad.
This was the seventh State Championship for the program, which have all come during the tenure of Janice Borey, who coaches the girls squad.
The 2018 title brings her into a tie for the most titles won by an individual coach in Missouri History.
“It’s awesome being state champs!” Borey said. “It was such a fun weekend and I’m proud of all of the girls. I have been so blessed to be a part of their team.
The Worth County Lady Tiger track and field program is now third all-time in girls track and field championships by a school.
Several individual Lady Tiger contenders score high at the state meet held at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School, including Merrideth Spiers, who set the state record for Class 1 in the girls discus (135 feet 9 inches) on the way to win the event. Spiers also competed in the shot put, finishing eighth.
Anna Gladstone claimed a state title in the long jump (16 feet 10 inches) and in the 100m hurdles (15.63). Gladstone finished fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 300m hurdles.
Regan Allee found success in the pole vault finishing second overall. Elizabeth Lyle also pointed at the state meet finishing sixth in the high jump.
For the boys team, Drake Kinsella brought home a state title in the shot put (48 feet 1 inch, as well as third place in the discus.
The mens 4x100m relay team of Tevin Cameron, Caleb Parman, Andrew Alarcon and Bryant McCord was a state champ as well (45.53).
Cameron finished second in the javelin and Nathan Adwell finished third in the pole vault.
McCord saw a fifth place finish in the 110m hurdles, as well as an eighth place ranking in the 300m hurdles.
Mason Hawk took seventh in the shot put and Cameron brought home eighth in the long jump.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, May 23, 1973
Gasoline Shortage Consumers are to blame
Johnny Cash drawls to television audiences, “if every American car owner would use just one gallon of gasoline less per week, the nation’s fuel shortage would take care of itself.”
Just a few weeks ago the country crooner plunked his guitar, encouraging everyone to buy Standard Oil Company products. Now, Standard has changed from promoting their product to conserving it as spot shortages of gasoline pop up across the country.
The spot shortages have arrived at a time when farmers are using the most fuel of the year and average citizens are planning their vacations. There is justified fear that the spot shortages may turn into something greater. The only people who can control the shortage, says experts, are car owners.
Keith Cook, distributor for Standard Oil in Worth County, says his company has been warning its employees of the shortage for the past 10 years.
“They used to tell us in meeting 10 years ago that someday we would reach this point,” he said. “I was at a meeting just last week, and I was told that I would get only the same amount of all fuels, gasoline, diesel, etc., that I got last year, and I am lucky. Some of the guys are only getting 80 or 90 percent of what they got lost year and a few were cut to 75 percent.”
This summer, motorists are expected to use seven percent more gasoline that last. The American Petroleum Institute points out that the nation’s gasoline refining capacity is 13.5 million barrels a day. Demand is about 17 million barrels a day.
What happened to the surplus? Who is to blame? Some in the oil industry attribute it all to consumers. They say the consuming public brought the gas scarcity on themselves by purchasing cars in record numbers and stuffing them with air conditioners and other accessories that drive up gas consumption. The result, says these industry spokesmen, is an increase of 29 percent in gas consumption between 1967 and 1972.
They add that public insistence on anti-pollution devices caused production of cars with emission controls that reduce gas mileage. It also led to legislation barring the industry from building refineries needed to boost gasoline production.
Presently, the shortages of gasoline are confined to certain areas, or spots. This means that some gas stations may run short of gasoline for several hours or a day or two.
Spot shortages will probably occur in a crazy-quilt pattern. For example, an intersection with three gas stations might have one station out of gas for a day, with no problem at the other two.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, May 24, 1923
City buys plant to purify water
The city council met one night the last of the week and bought a plant for purifying the city water with chemicals, making it safe for drinking purposes. The plant is called a chlorinating plant and will be installed at the pumping station at the reservoir. The outfit cost the city $800, the running expenses are small and the council assured that it will accomplish its purpose.
The matter was first brought before the council by the State Health Engineer and County Health Officer, Dr. J.K. Phipps. The council has since been encouraged in buying the plant by the different physicians of the city with whom they consulted. When the plant is installed the water tank and mains will be thoroughly washed and cleaned. Then by continuous use of the chlorinating plant only pure water will enter the tank and will always be safe.
Grant City has solved its water problem so far as quantity is concerned. If a plant costing more than $800 will solve the problem of making the water pure, it is certainly a good buy.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, May 26, 1898
Dillon elected Division Commander, S. of V.
Worth County still leads the procession. Another of her citizens has been signally honored with a position of importance that sought after by numbers of ambitious men throughout the state, but failed because the Worth County man apparently possessed superior qualifications for the place and therefore commanded support sufficient to land the prize. We refer to Prof. J.W.S. Dillon of Allen Township, this county. At the annual encampment held at Carthage last week Mr. Dillon was elected Division Commander, Sons of Veterans, Department of Missouri, for the ensuing year. It is the first time such an honor has ever fallen to Worth County and our people feel justly proud of the distinction thus showered on one of our most worthy citizens. We feel satisfied that Mr. Dillon will meet the expectations of his friends in his new position.