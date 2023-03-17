Sprinters on the Grant City track team work on 40-yard sprints in preparation for the upcoming track season. Runners (left to right) include Paul Terry, Kevin Fletchall, Charles Maudlin, Randy Cotrell and an unidentified runner in the background. At this time of the year, the team is usually preparing for the district indoor track meet, to select athletes to compete in the state indoor meet, but there will be no state indoor meet this year, therefore there will be no district indoor meet either. Efforts are being made to have a conference indoor meet, but details won’t be worked out until later this week, according to Coach Don Reece.