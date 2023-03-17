25 years ago
Times-Tribune, March 18, 1998
County says no to reimbursement
The meeting was called to order and the minutes were approved.
The Commission voted to hire Charlie Jeanes for at least a week to remove snow.
Norman Kanak requested reimbursement from the County for snow removal for his own road use which he had done himself. The Commission voted to deny reimbursement for this or anyone else in this regard.
In addition to the above, the Commission voted to deny reimbursement to anyone other than a qualified, insurance carrying contractor, for snow removal....
50 years ago
Times-Tribune March 14, 1973
County court gives paving project OK
A tie-breaking vote cast by Presiding Judge Orrell King opened the purse strings of the Worth County Court that will see some $7,000 in revenue sharing funds being spent on resurfacing the inside portion of the square.
The county court had been presented a proposal by the City Council of Grant City that called for the county court to spend $7,098 to help with repaving the square. Grant City agreed to pay $13,925. The city council presented their proposal to the court in November, last year, and the court had taken no action until last Friday.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, March 15, 1923
Robertson named on Board of Regents
J.F. Robertson, Democrat, of Grant City and W.F. Phares, Republican, of Maryville, have been appointed members of the Board of Regents of the State Teachers College of Maryville by Governor Arthur M. Hyde, according to word received her the first of the week. New appointees take the place of W.A. Blagg, Democrat, of Maryville, and C.L. Mosley, Republican, of Stanberry.
The Board of Regents is a bi-partisan body, the law providing that not more than four members me be of the same political party.
Mr. Robertson, newly appointed Democratic member, is the president of the Farmers Trust Company of Grant City and is one of the prominent men of this section. He has taken an interest in the affairs of the State Teachers College for several years, and two of his daughters are graduates of the college.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, March 17, 1898
New Telephone Line
A new telephone line from Grant City to Union Grove is now an assured fact. The poles have been secured and already six ‘phones have been subscribed by farmers living along the proposed route. The line will run south from Grant City to Judge Shaw’s farm, thence east to the public road running south way of the Knox Church.
At the McRuer farm, just across the line in Gentry County, a ‘phone will be put in, and from there the line will run west to Union Grove. Farmers living along the proposed route should not fail to take advantage of the opportunity to put themselves in speaking communication with Grant City and Union Grove.
It can be done better and cheaper now than to wait until some later date. This line will also afford the people of Friend and vicinity a chance to get direct communication with their county seat. By building a line about two miles east they can connect with the Grant City and Union Grove line at Judge Shaw’s farm. That will save them about four miles of wire and poles if it is their intention to have a line to our town. Don’t miss the chance to get hooked on to the new telephone line.