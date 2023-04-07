5 years ago
Times-Tribune April 5, 2018
Local measures pass in Tuesday’s election
Contested area races were limited in the immediate area during Tuesday’s election, but citizens cast their votes on the relevant local issues.
Catherine Runde was unopposed in her bid as East Ward Alderman in Grant City, and gained 22 votes in the venture.
Bruce Downing garnered 15 votes in his unopposed West Ward race in Grant City.
Citizens easily passed the renewal question to the Worth County Road and Bridge Levy with 135 voting for the measure and 14 against. The levy would be figured at 35 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The levy renewal question for the City of Allendale also passed, gaining eight affirmative votes to one opposing. The measure calls for a four-year tax increase at a rate of 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
10 years ago
Times-Tribune April 3, 2013
New faces on school board
With all precincts reporting and votes counted, the un-certified results from the April 2 election have been released by Roberta Owens, Worth County Clerk. Two new faces will be seen on the Worth County R-III School Board: Rodney Brown, from the Allendale area and Leslie (Les) New from Sheridan. Jubal Summers had chosen not to run for re-election and Karen Fletchall was not re-elected.
The levy to fund the general operations for the Village of Worth passed with 18 voting for the levy and two voting against.
Worth County’s voter turnout for this April ballot was approximately 24%, which is normal for an “off” election year. All other races on this ballot were unopposed.
25 Years ago
Times-Tribune, April 8, 1998
Dannar is honored OATS volunteer
In celebration of National Volunteers Week, OATS Worth County Committee has selected Barbara Dannar of Grant City as their Volunteer of the Year.
“I started riding the bus and had a wonderful time,” Dannar said. “What I enjoy the best is being able to go places and visit other ladies along with the wonderful drivers. I enjoy volunteering because I love people.”
50 Years ago
Times-Tribune April 4, 1973
Matteson, Hiatt win re-election
Dr. Frank B. Matteson and Paul Hiatt won landslide re-election to the Worth County R-I school district board of education, beating opponents Kenneth Clayton, Allen Davidson and Francis Goff.
Matteson polled 272 votes in Grant City; 78 in Worth; 63 in Allendale; 47 in Denver; and 11 absentee for a total of 471 votes. Hiatt fared nearly as well as Matteson receiving 255 votes in Grant City; 63 in Worth; 63 in Allendale; 34 in Denver; and 11 absentee for a total of 426 votes.
Clayton received 97 votes; Davidson, 135; and Goff 112.
Ross A. Combs and Noble Aldrich were unopposed as they sought re-election to the Worth County board of eduction.
In the Sheridan R-II school district, Larry Dowis and Dale Moutray walked off with the election for board members. Dowis recorded 156 votes and Moutray 130. They won the two seats over opponents Bud Allee, seven votes; John Heaton, 13 votes; Ralph Davidson, one vote; and Floyd Nelson, 63 votes.
In the Sheridan city election, Delbert Biehle was unopposed for the mayor’s slot and received 85 votes. Don Fletchall won the city marshall’s post over Bob Reasoner, 71-22. John Parman was unopposed for the west alderman slot and tallied 54 votes. In the east alderman race, Gary Constant narrowly edged Clifford Johnson for the position, 18-16. They were battling for two-year seats on the city council. For the one year term on the council, Eddie Allee turned back Lester Lantz 19015 in the east alderman race. Voters at Sheridan approved a fire levy by an overwhelming 72-16 vote.
In the Grant City city election, Kenneth Thompson won re-election as mayor; Lottie Duncan, city clerk; Dr. Richard Swift, west alderman; and J.V. Stephenson, east alderman. None of the city offices had opposition.
Worth voters elected Ross Combs, Wade Grooms, Bruce Pickering, Cecil Garrett and George Waske to their town council.
Voter turnout in Grant City started slow with only 296 votes being cast one hour before the polls closed. The last minute rush accounted for a large portion of the ballot as 328 persons finally voted. Good voter response was recorded in the other polling places in the R-I school district.
In winning re-election to the R-I board of education, Matteson will start his 13th year on the board and Hiatt will start his seventh.
100 Years Ago
Worth County Tribune, April 4, 1923
Robbed Humphrey Store
Someone removed the window in the Elmer Humphrey store at Irena Friday night and robbed the cash drawer of some $3 or $4 in pennies. Nothing else has been missed so far. Someone certainly has a pick on Elmer as this is the third time his store has been entered in the last few years.
125 Years Ago
Worth County Times, April 7, 1898
The City Election
Never in the history of the town was there so little interest taken in the election last Thursday. Offices went begging and could be had for the asking. So little interest was manifested that no candidates were announced until Monday night, when a number of citizens met and nominated W.J. Gibson for mayor, Walter Hull for marshal, W.A. Davis for alderman in the east ward and J.V. Davidson in the west ward. There was no organized opposition to the ticket and hence it was elected, though a portion of it was very objectionable to many of our citizens who manifested it by voting for anybody who chanced to come into their mind when preparing their tickets. Only about two-thirds of the vote of the city was polled. The proposition to extend the city limits carried by a vote of 138 to 46. We were told yesterday that the voters embraced in the added territory will raise money and secure a good lawyer to test the legality of the extension. Possibly our prediction that the extension was a mistake will be verified later on.