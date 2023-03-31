50 YEARS AGO: The City of Grant City received this new (vehicle) last week, as the newest addition to the city fleet. As indicated on the door, the (vehicle) will be used by the gas department and will contain equipment to install and repair natural gas lines for city customers. City officials and Paul Jennings, head of the city’s gas department, state they are extremely pleased with the vehicle and feel that it will be more useful than the pickup type trucks they have used in the past.