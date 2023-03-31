25 years ago
Times-Tribune, April 1, 1998
Residents united to address highway concerns
A spur of the moment meeting in Sheridan prompted 70 or more people to turn out in support of keeping their Missouri State Highway Barns locally.
Engineer Edward Hess from the Missouri Highway Department fielded questions from the group. Hess oversees 103 staff workers in the five county area including Worth County.
He explained the down-sizing at these highway barns is part of a 1992 plan called “functional maintenance” under a 15 year program devised by MoDOT.
Hess stated that inflation has a lot to do with reductions.
“We can’t staff every building to be self-sufficient anymore,” Hess said.
Those at the meeting applauded Julie Tracy when she informed Hess that people on the road crew from other towns will not care about Worth County roads.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune March 28, 1973
Author honored
The Missouri Writer’s Guild has selected the novel Power Kill, written by local author, Charles W. Runyon, as the “Best Book of 1972.” The award will be presented to the Sheridan native at the opening of Journalism Week festivities on April 2 in Columbia.
The novel is a timely story of political espionage at the highest levels of government. Runyon will deliver the featured address at the spring meeting of the Missouri Writer’s Guild.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, March 29, 1923
Bank installs alarm
The Peoples State Bank has just finished installing their burglary alarm, which is part of the new equipment bought when the bank started business early this year. The alarm, which is said to be the newest thing in that kind of equipment, was made by the American Bankers Protection Company of Minneapolis who sent W.E. Hushaw here to install the same. He was four days getting the alarm installed.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, March 31, 1898
Lightning’s Work
Early last Sunday morning lightning struck the hen house belonging to Worth Salmon, about four miles southwest of town, and totally destroyed it.
When the house was struck there were 108 full-blooded Plymouth Rock Hens in it and they were all roasted to the Queen’s taste.
Mr. Salmon is particularly fond of roast chicken, but he says one hen at a time is all he can stand, and then he prefers to have them dressed before baking.