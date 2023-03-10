10 years ago
Times-Tribune, March 13, 2013
Worth County superintendent resigns
At a special board meeting on March 11, Mike Rennells, Superintendent of Worth County R-III, submitted his resignation effective at the end of June.
“It was an extremely tough decision to make,” Rennels stated. “But the opportunity to live closer to my family and my wife’s family was an irresistible combination.”
Rennells accepted the superintendent’s position with the Shelby County R-IV School District.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, March 11, 1998
Sheridan purchases fire truck
The Sheridan Fire Department has recently obtained a “new” fire truck. The 1960’s pumper truck was purchased on annual payments from Tarkio at a cost of $4,950. The local fire department has paid 25 percent of the cost already.
Donations, and a possible grant, are being sought to help pay for the purchase. Dorothy Scott and Leon Parman have made donations toward this. Approximately $1,440 will have to be paid this year which is beyond their normal budget.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune March 7, 1973
Operation Neighborhood Watch
Operation Neighborhood Watch, a nationwide program designed to make citizens aware of certain crimes as well as to enlist their support to reduce these offenses, has started in Worth County, according the Sheriff Trusten Wilkinson.
Wilkinson said distribution of leaflets and folders would begin in the next few days that will inform citizens on how they can cooperate to reduce crimes and protect their property.
Wilkinson and Worth County were chosen to participate in the program sponsored by the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) in an effort to reduce burglary and larceny. The local sheriff and the county were chosen because of demonstrated concern for the safety of citizens and respect for law enforcement, according to NSA Executive Direction Ferris E. Lucas.
Wilkinson also believes that using the format described in the pamphlets will not only help people living in the various towns, but also the farmers.
“Usually when calving starts we have a rash of cattle thefts,” Wilkinson explained. “This year, so far, the weather has kept rustling to a minimum, but you can bet that as soon as the mud dries, it will start. Farmers can help each other in holding this to a minimum and in the capture of anyone who is stealing.”
100 years ago
Worth County Times, March 8, 1923
Send track team to Maryville meet
The Grant City High School boys are working out under the direction of Prof. Roy D. Brown for places on the track team to be sent to the Northwest Missouri Inter-High School meet at Maryville this spring. It is not sure whether they will be able to send a full team or not, but they hope to have one or more entries in most events. Prof. Nuckols will also take a grain judging team to Maryville to enter in the agricultural contest.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, March 10, 1898
More improvements
R.W. Pickering, the west side restaurant man, has decided to enlarge his business to accommodate his growing trade. He is adding a brick addition to the rear of his building in which he will have his bakery. That will give him enlarged room in the old building and he intends to utilize it by putting in a horse shoe lunch counter and a ladies’ and gentlemen’s cafe, furnished in the best of style, with electric call bells. The entire interior will be repapered and repainted and no pains will be spared to make it one of the most inviting places in town.