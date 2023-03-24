50 YEARS AGO: Prather Scholastic Letterman Award - Bill Locke (left) presents the Bob Prather Scholastic Letterman Award plaque to Worth County R-I Principal Roy Rinehart in memory of the late athlete and scholar. Locke, president of the class of 1970, was a teammate and classmate of Prather’s. The award was made possible by the class of 1970 and friends.