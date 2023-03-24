25 years ago
Times-Tribune, March 25, 1998
Petition to save county’s highway barns circulating
Petitions are circulating in Worth County concerning the recent cutbacks at the Highway Department Barns. Plans call for a four member crew to remain at the Grant City and Sheridan barns in Worth County with limited equipment. ...
Barbara Foland and Julie Tracy, who are heading up the petition drive will be picking them up this Friday. They will then be mailed to Governor Mel Carnahan, Senator Sam Graves, Representative Rex Barnett and Joe Mickes of the Missouri Highway Department. ...
A meeting about the cutbacks was held in Sheridan Monday night March 23, with approximately 70 attending.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune March 21, 1973
Break-ins investigated
Worth County Sheriff Trusten Wilkinson is on the trail of two suspects in connection with two break-ins and one attempted break in at Denver, Mo., Monday night.
Wilkinson reported Jones’ grocery store and F.C. Grace furniture had been entered and money and merchandise taken. Intruders also attempted to enter the B and E Garage but failed.
A Denver resident discovered part of the merchandise taken, scattered along Route M, east of Denver and later more of the loot was found on a county road going south, toward Albany.
Some 15 cartons of cigarettes and a display case containing 12 watches were taken from the Jones store and a small amount of change. F.C. Grace reported missing about $35 in half-dollars and a roll of dimes, along with several small electrical appliances.
When Wilkinson discovered the burglars might be traveling south, he contacted Paul Angle, Gentry County sheriff. Angle reported that two men had been (seen) in an Albany tavern, purchasing beer with half-dollars. People there grew suspicious and recorded the license number.
Later that same evening, an Albany service station operator reported a pair of men tried to buy gasoline from him with a roll of dimes.
The license number has been traced to a Grinnell, Iowa parole officer. The officer told local authorities he had sold the car to a pair of ex-convicts who had been working at a half-way house there.
Wilkinson stated that he is continuing the investigation but no arrests have been made at this time.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, March 22, 1923
Three buildings burn at Redding
During the worst blizzard and snow storm of the year, Redding suffered the loss of three of its principal buildings and business houses last Sunday.
The fire was discovered about 10 o’clock Sunday morning in the Union Savings Bank. It is not known exactly how the fire started but it is thought to have started from the furnace, or rather the Arcola, in the bank.
The fire had such headway when discovered that it was impossible to save anything from the bank. W.H. Tilton, formerly of Grant City, is cashier of the bank.
Redding not having a fire department and due to the strong wind and storm Sunday morning the bucket brigade was unable to control the fire and the two buildings south of the bank were completely destroyed.
The first building was the Krouch & Combs Grocery Store and none of the contents of the building were saved. A few barber supplies were saved from the C.E. Smith barber shop.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, March 17, 1898
Select good men
At the city election to be held April 5, the voters will be called upon to choose a mayor to fill a vacancy, caused by the resignation of A.W. Kelso, two alderman, one from each ward, and a marshal. To us it matters not whom the voters will select to fill these positions so long as they are men of good business capacity.
We trust the business men of Grant City will interest themselves in getting good men to stand as candidates for these places, because the situation imperatively demands it.
The city is in debt, its street crossings are in bad shape and it will require the very best of management to extricate the town from the financial embarrassment which overhangs it. Men without business experience are not equal to the occasion.
It will require men of good financial ability and keen foresight to pilot the city out of the plight into which it has fallen. Strict economy must be the watchword and men whose ideas in the management of their own affairs are ahead of the ability to meet them should not be thought of in connection with a city office.
Let us all lay aside petty partisanship and select men for the city offices because they are good business men, and not on account of their politics.
It will not do to select Tom, Dick or Harry simply because he is a good fellow. The situation will not warrant it at this juncture.
By strict economy and the adoption of ways and means that are apparent to the practical business man the city’s affairs can be put in shape to meet all demands.
It rests with our business men whether the situation shall be met properly.