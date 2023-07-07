50 YEARS AGO: Worth County Sheriff Trusten Wilkinson is now using new radio equipment that was purchased for him and all other sheriffs in the five-county area by the Regional Law Enforcement Council, through the cooperation of the Northwest Missouri Regional Planning Commission. “The new radios are really nice,” Wilkinson explained. “The range on them is much better than the old ones and the quality of the transmission can’t be matched.” A similar radio has been installed in the Worth County ambulance to further improve communications of the two agencies.