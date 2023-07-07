10 years ago
Times-Tribune, July 3, 2013
Community delivers for Moore
When Merrideth Spiers stayed up watching the news coverage of the devastation in Moore, Oklahoma from the May 20 tornado and wanted to help, she could not have imagined that so many would respond to her plea. Originally, the plan was to box everything up and use the Wool Shop’s connections to ship the boxes to Moore. Seventy-two boxes later; it was time for a new plan. John C. and Jo Andrew came to the rescue with a pick-up and trailer; they loaded up the community’s largesse and headed south on June 26.
Upon arriving in Oklahoma, with arrangements made through Janis Tobias, the Grant City Methodist Church pastor, they met with church leaders from St. John’s United Methodist Church and East Lake Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City and distributed the contributions.
Jo Andrews was touched by the opportunity to assist so many who were rendered homeless by the tornado. Andrews also though it was amazing that an 11-year-old would recognize the need and act to help and gave credit to Jim and Merry Spiers (Merrideth’s parents) for supporting their daughter and her desire to help those less fortunate.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, July 10, 1998
New clinic to open
Word was received that the Grant City Medical Clinic will be opening July 9 in the former doctor’s office of Richard Swift. The new clinic will be affiliated with the Bethany Medical Clinic.
Natu Patel, MD, is one of the three doctors who will be running the facility. Natu came to the area in 1979 and worked with local physician Dr. Frank Matteson. He later moved to Bethany in 1983 so he is no stranger to the community having been here almost 20 years.
Natu says he still sees several patients from Grant City, Allendale and from neighboring towns in Iowa.
The Grant City Clinic will be operated by the doctors on a rotating basis including Natu, who specializes in internal medicine, surgeries and family practice; his wife Hansa Patel specializes in women’s health and pediatrics and C.R. Patel, heart lung and internal medicine.
Natu says another doctor plans to join them later and will take over the facility in time. The doctor is Nimesh Panchigar, MD, internist. Dr. Panchigar will be the primary doctor and will live in Albany. Natu says a nurse practitioner may be added later too.
Another familiar face is Jean Hanks who will be on staff as well.
According to Natu, the building has been completely remodeled.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, July 5, 1973
Local man enters muzzleloader’s shoot
Bob Reasoner, manager of the Sheridan MFA Exchange, will be one of many muzzleloading gun enthusiasts taking part in the 11th annual Central States championship matches July 6-8 southeast of King City.
Reasoner has been shooting muzzleloaders for about three years and early last month he won a pistol competition at the Ft. Osage Missouri State championship shoot.
He competes with a muzzleloading shotgun, musket, rifle and pistol. While most of the muzzleloaders in use are manufactured reproductions, many are handmade by the shooting enthusiasts and a few are antique.
A muzzleloader is described as any firearm loaded through the muzzle or front end of the barrel. While most of the guns look like the ones carried by Daniel Boone or an infantryman in the Civil War, some are especially made for the shooting competition.
In bringing back marksmanship of yester-year, most of the competitors are clad in coon-skin caps, fringed uniforms made to look like buckskins and have powder horns and ball and patch pouches around their shoulders.
Many of the marksmen will arrive with their families and have teepees or some type of camping equipment and a three-day’s supply of food.
“I wish we could get more people around here interested in muzzleloaders,” Reasoner said. “It’s good clean fun and not too expensive.
Reasoner said he presently has to travel to St. Joseph for most shoots.
“I wish a lot of people from here would go down to King City to see the contest,” he said. “I think they’d be really surprised. If they think they’d be interested, someone will loan them a gun to shoot a few practice rounds. I don’t think anyone would loan them a gun to shoot in competition though.”
Reasoner says the old guns, or replicas, are fantastically accurate. In winning the state championship, he placed nine shots out of 10 in the bullseye at 25 yards and seven out of 10 in the center at 50 yards.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, July 5, 1923
Swearingen still being captured
Irwin Swearingen, who escaped from the state penitentiary at Jefferson City about a year ago has been captured by authorities in North Dakota. Swearingen, has an unusual criminal record. His first appearance in the part of the country was in 1915 when he stole the L.W. Dye Overland car. He was apprehended in St. Joseph and C.H. Golding, then sheriff, went to the city to bring the prisoner back to Grant City; but on the return trip Swearingen jumped from the window while the train was running and made his escape. The affair was ver embarrassing to Golding at the time but he has since been comforted by the way the prisoner has escaped officers who have had him in his charge. After this escape he was captured, convicted and sent to the pen. A short time later he escaped by donning the clothes of a civilian guard and walking out with a bunch of visitors. He was soon caught and returned to serve his term at Jefferson City and it was only a short time afterwards that he was arrested in Nodaway County, charged with burglary and larceny. He pleaded guilty to the charge was sent to the penitentiary October 27, 1921. He was serving his sentence when he broke out of the pen on July 12, 1922.
Swearingen had been taking an active part in prison athletics and the day before an athletic contest he asked permission to do some training on the track. He trotted around the track until dark and when a search was started for him he could not be found. It has never been determined whether he went over the wall or whether he his inside awaiting a chance to escape later. Up to the time he was captured in Dakota, his whereabouts have been unknown. An officer has gone from the penitentiary to bring him back from Dakota.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, June 30, 1898
Patriotism Bubbled Over
When the news of the surrender of Santiago reached here Tuesday afternoon a subscription paper was at once circulated to raise money to buy powder, and in an incredibly short time enough was secured to bombard the atmosphere for hours.
Anvils were placed in the court house yard and firing commenced and was kept up until after ten o’clock at night. The people assembled at the water tower where speeches were made by a number of our citizens.
The booming of anvils, the cheering of the crowd, the music of the band and the voices of the speakers all combined to make a medley that was tumultuous enough to drown the roar of Sampson’s guns while destroying the Spanish fleet that almost slipped by him in an effort to get away.
The war spirit is rife in Grant City, but if a is recruiting officer were to come here he would unquestionably be referred over into the next county, with numerous requests to accompany him to show good opevnings to get recruits.