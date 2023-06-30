5 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 28, 2018
Worth County graduate receives MBA Hall of Fame award
Ed Roberts was inducted into the Missouri Bandmasters “Hall of Fame” at the summer convention. Roberts is a graduate of Worth County High School (1963), Northwest Missouri State University (1967) and the University of Kansas (1973).
He began his teaching career in Fairfax (1967) and Tarkio (1968). In May 1969, he was married to Gail Emrick and in August was drafted into the Army where he served with the 4th Army Band in San Antonio, and the 101st Airborne Band in Vietnam. He returned to Tarkio High School in 1971-1980. He was with Tarkio College prior to becoming Director of Bands at Harrisonville in 1983 where he retired in 2000.
He worked as a consultant for Meyer Music until a second retirement in 2015. He is a noted adjudicator and clinician in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Oklahoma.
He has received many awards and recognitions in the music field, plus being active in community government. He is a member of many professional and civic organizations and held state offices in the Missouri Bandmasters Association and the Missouri Music Educators Association.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 13, 1973
Morrow, Weddle elected to posts at Missouri Boys State
Rick Morrow and Dan Weddle were elected to offices at the 34th annual session of the American Legion Boys State of Missouri at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg.
Morrow, son of Mrs. Virginia L. Robison, was elected a state representative and Weddle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor T. Weddle, was elected Blair City police judge.
Morrow represents Sheridan R-II High School and was sponsored by the Floyd Ray Ames American Legion Post 515 at Sheridan. Weddle, representing Worth County R-I High School, was sponsored by American Legion Post 92 of Grant City.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, June 27, 1923
Propose swimming pool in park
At a meeting of the business men in Kelso Park Monday afternoon the matter of building a swimming pool in the park was taken up and discussed and Chairman W.E. Hotaling appointed a committee to investigate the matter and report back within a week.
The committee is composed of Dr. L.F. Thompson, C.B. DuBois, J.D. Mosbarger and E.E. Yetter and they went to Maryville yesterday and went into the matter with Mr. Aley, owner of the new swimming pool at Maryville.
They have a plan in mind and today are asking for an estimate from the lumber yards as to the probable cost of construction, the yards offering the material at cost.
There was a good number of business men present all of whom seemed favorably inclined to the proposition as being the first improvement in the park in which it is hoped, if Mr. Kelso will lease it to the city for a period of years, to construct a strictly modern park for the use of not only of Grant City people but of those who are in the territory. A public park for Grant City would fill a long-felt need and we very much hope plans will work out satisfactorily to everyone to fill the need.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, June 30, 1898
Bad roads and bridges
It is probably needless to say that the continued rains this season have put the roads in exceedingly bad shape. But bad bridges cannot be charged up to bad weather. They must be charged up to the indifference of those whose duty it is to keep them in proper repair. This is particularly true concerning the flooring of bridges. Just east of town are two bridges — one across a branch and the other across Middlefork, and both are badly in need of attention. The approach to the one across the branch has sunk considerably below the level of the floor, leaving a hole that makes it hard for a vehicle to cross. Several loads of dirt will fill up the hole. The floor of the large bridge has a number of ugly holes in it that should be repaired without delay. The approaches to the small bridge west of town are also in bad shape. As the voters recently took that bridge into the corporation it becomes the duty of the street commissioner to look after it and put it in repair. We have heard much complaint from farmers concerning that bridge and the council should look after it.