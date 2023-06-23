10 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 19, 2013
Ewww! Ewww! What’s that smell?
A leaking sewer line brought repair crews out Friday to repair the break at the southeast corner of the Courthouse courtyard. The line, which had been leaking for awhile, was thought to have been damaged by a Chillicothe construction company crew during the 2011 sidewalk and streetlight renovation project. Randy Allen, who has been performing considerable work on various courtyard projects, was consulted before Newman Plumbing and Scott Gillespie of Albany were hired to repair the line. They were assisted by the City of Grant City workers.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 24, 1998
Grant City home struck by lightning
Danny and Debbie Roach of Grant City had the misfortune to have lighting strike their home Wednesday morning, June 17.
According to Mrs. Roach, the strike knocked out their television, VCR, ceiling fans and lights.
She said when the strike occurred, sparks sprayed out of one of the overhead light fixtures.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 13, 1973
Items in Brief
Mayor Kenneth Thompson said dog tags are now on sale at the city clerk’s office in Grant City. The tags must be purchased by July 31 and any dog running loose in the city that does not have a current tag will be destroyed. The announcement was made in compliance with city ordinance 53.
Summer band practice has started, according to Kenneth Thompson, music director at Worth County R-I High School. Beginner and junior band members practice from 7 p.m. on Tuesday nights, followed by the senior band at 8 p.m. The practice sessions are held in the band room at the high school and will continue through July.
Adult swimming lessons will start next Tuesday, June 26, at the swimming pool in Grant City. The six-week course will be given each evening from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be a $3 charge for the course.
The Worth County Jaycees will again have a free Fourth of July celebration at the city park, according to Ron Rauch, president. The event will once again feature games and activities for people of all ages and the day’s activities will be ended with a fireworks display.
Tony Kidney, bookkeeper and draftsman with the former Dalbey Lumber Company for over 25 years and currently employed by Country Boys Lumber in Grant City, has resigned his position to take a job with Crane Construction Company, Savannah, Mo. Kidney and his wife will move to Savannah and he will start work June 25. He will be in charge of Crane’s home improvement facet, as a draftsman.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, June 21, 1923
Rained nine days out of first 18 in the month
According to weather report submitted by B.F. Locke, government weather observer, this community has been visited by rains on nine of the first 18 days of June; and the rains have been strung along so that only once during that time have we had three days without rain. Rains have not been heavy, the total for the 18 days being only 3.5 inches but have come at the right intervals to keep farmers out of the corn fields and they are beginning to be concerned about this. Also of the 18 days we have had only seven clear days the rest being either cloudy or partly cloudy. Temperatures have ranged from 55, the lowest on June 9 to 91 the highest on (June) 17.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, June 23, 1898
Denver the scene of a shooting scrape Monday night
The usually quiet and orderly town of Denver, this county, was the scene of a sensational shooting scrape last Monday night that may terminate in the death of a young man. On the night in question John Bush became intoxicated and grew so boisterous that city marshal Donny Foley and his deputy, John Whited, went to him and requested him to keep quiet or they would be obliged to arrest him for disorderly conduct. He defied them to arrest him, declaring that they could not do it. Knowing him to be very obstinate and dangerous when under the influence of liquor, they did not undertake his arrest. Finally Bush went voluntarily to the ’boose and asked to be locked up. The door was opened and when he stepped inside marshal Foley closed the door and locked it. Soon thereafter some of Bush’s friends tore off the lock and released him. While Bush and his friends were passing along the street they were intercepted by marshals Foley and Whited. The latter was somewhat in advance of the former and when he met the crowd he didn’t recognize Bush on account of defective eyesight. But suddenly, he alleges, Bush seized him by the collar and declared he would cut his throat, and upon remonstrance, repeated his intention to cut Whited’s throat. A struggle ensued, and knowing Bush to be dangerous, and believing his life to be in imminent danger, Whited whipped out a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and managed in the melee to fire at his antagonist six times. At the fifth shot Whited says Bush sank to the ground, but attempted to get back up again, when he fired his sixth and last shot. Bush was picked up and carried to a doctor’s office for examination. It was found that one ball had entered the back of the wrist of his right hand and passed through the forearm and came to the surface near the elbow, where it was cut out. A second shot struck him a little to the left of the center of the abdomen and caused a slight abrasion to the skin. The ball struck a button on his pants and tore it off, which no doubt deflected the bullet and kept it from entering the abdomen. The third bullet struck him on the breast a little above and slightly to the right of the heart and passed through into the cavity of the chest. Probing failed to locate the bullet. The last shot is the dangerous one and time alone can tell what the results will be. We saw the wounded man Tuesday and he seemed to be in fine spirits and declared he would be out in a few days. The great danger is from internal hemorrhage, traces of which were visible when we saw him. This is an unfortunate affair. When sober John Bush is a jolly, light-hearted fellow, full of fun and really companionable. But when under the influence of liquor his nature at once transforms itself and he becomes disagreeable and dangerous. He is a splendid specimen of physical manhood. John Whited is of a quiet disposition and would be the last man to engage in a disturbance, but when once aroused he knows how to take care of himself. Physically, he is the reverse of Bush.
Whited surrendered himself to the authorities claiming that he acted in self defense.