10 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 5, 2013
Area break-ins continue
Redding was not the only town in the area to be hit by a rash of break-in/burglaries recently. According to Worth County Sheriff Terry Shedrick, K&T Grill in Parnell was broken into Sunday night, as was Hughes Sporting Goods and the Mission Possible in Grant City.
At the sporting goods shop, thieves gained entry by tearing through the back door of the shop with a pry bar, where they took four guns, a large amount of ammunition and between $400-$600 in cash. K&T Grill in Parnell was broken into in a similar fashion, where whiskey and candy was stolen, but there was no cash. Mission Possible was believed to have been broken into during the same time period; there the thieves lifted open a rear window and stole a small amount of cash.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune June 6, 1923
Ed Nash had narrow escape
L.E. Nash living three miles northwest of Worth, had a very narrow escape from death Saturday. He was dipping sheep in a tobacco solution and was sitting straddle of the dip tank.
His helpers had just left to drive more sheep to him and his son, who was sitting on the fence nearby, started calling them. When they arrived they found Ed in the dip with a sheep on top of him and he got some of the dip in his lungs. His condition was serious for a time but is improving now, Dr. O.P. Mills reports.
Ed had been sitting on the tank most of the day and it is believed the fumes from the strong solution overcame him causing him to faint away and fall into the tank while leaning forward dipping the sheep found in the tank with him.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, June 9, 1898
Bold Burglars
The most surprised man in Grant City last Friday morning was station agent, W.A. Davis, when he went to open the depot for the day’s business. Upon his arrival at the depot he found that some one else had been there ahead of him and not only opened the depot, but the safe as well. Examination revealed the fact that burglars had entered through the east window by prying it up with a large chisel and then proceeded to charge the safe with some kind of explosive.
They first soaped the cracks around the door to hold the explosive substance, and after filling it sufficiently, touched it off. The result was that the door was blown open and that part of it on the inside which contained the combination lock and fixtures was torn into atoms.
But strange to say, the outside plate of the door to the safe to which the hinges are attached remained intact, except that the rivets holding the inside parts were torn out, leaving a number of holes in the plate. The explosion occurred after one o’clock and was heard by the writer, but thinking it an anvil fired by some boys, he paid no attention to it.
The burglars were poorly paid for their risk and work. All the booty they got was $2.50 in pennies and a revolver. A lot of private papers in the safe was gone through, but being of no value, were thrown aside. There is no clew(sic) to the robbers. The chisel which they used is still at the depot awaiting identification.
150 years ago
Grant City Star, June 5, 1873
Items In Brief
It has been suggested that the Town Council pass an ordinance imposing a fine upon those individuals who hitch their horses to, or near by the shade trees in the streets of Grant City. Several trees have already been considerably injured by horses gnawing off the bark.
We learn from several citizens of Allenville and vicinity that steps are being taken to give an entertainment at the school house in that village some time soon, the object of which is to raise sufficient funds to purchase a bell for the school building. Twenty persons will participate in the exercises. We are informed that the entertainment will be gotten up at a considerable expenses and we sincerely hope that a large sum of money may be raised. Entertainments for such purposes should be encouraged.
Roll in your subscriptions to the Star, and at any time within the year from the date of subscription, bring us some cord, oats, chickens, butter, eggs, etc., and we will mark your subscription paid. We don’t ask the farmers for a cent of money for the Star.