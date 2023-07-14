25 years ago
Times-Tribune, July 15, 1998
Debbie Roach’s recipe chosen for cookbook
A Tasty Treasury of homestyle recipes, The Best of Country Cooking 1998, goes directly to the kitchens of good cooks across North America as the source for nearly 350 delectable dishes.
Among those whose best recipe was selected for this full-color hardcover cookbook is Debbie Roach from Grant City. Her Carmel-Crunch Apple Pie appears on page 105.
Wholesome and satisfying, the foods in this down-home collection were selected as the “cream of the crop” from issues of Country Woman, Country, Country Extra, Reminisce and Reminisce Extra magazines.
Each recipe in The Best of Country Cooking 1998 has been first sampled and approved by the toughest critics around – hungry family members of good home cooks.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, July 5, 1923
Swimming pool
at Campbell’s pond
And so the swimming pool talked of will be made at Campbell’s pond, used for years and years by men and boys, plenty large and deep enough. W.C. Campbell gives the lease for charge for the swimming season as long as it’s wanted. Rev. Frank R. Gillihan was around Monday getting members at $2 a year and secured 100. The money will be used to finish sanding the bottom, getting the fish out and fixing it up in good shape.
We had hoped the swimming pool might be placed in Kelso Park as another attraction there but that seems impossible. Mr. Campbell has always been extremely liberal in matters pertaining to public interest and welfare and so he was again called upon, and, as usual, came to the front. Through his liberality an ideal place is provided at no expense and at small cost can be made so as to suit practically everyone.
150 years ago
Grant City Star, July 10, 1873
Caught again
On the night of the 11th of last November two young men passed through Worth County on their way to Iowa. They stole a saddle and bridle from Mr. Drummond near Honey Grove and stole a horse from Mr. Abarr. They were captured in central Iowa and placed in prison, but was finally let out on a writ of habeas corpus.
On the Fourth of July Mr. Drummond attended the celebration in Grant City, and happened to meet Mr. Ply Fletchall, from whom he learned that Oliver McCurry, one of the thieves, was working in Gentry County. The next morning Messrs. Drummond and Warden came to Grant City, obtained the necessary papers, and started after the chap.
Arriving at Albany they were informed that he had been working for Thomas Likens several miles west of Albany, and accompanied by Deputy Sheriff Norris, they proceeded on their errand. Learning that he had gone home they started for his father’s house three miles east of Ellenorah.
On their way there they discovered him working in a harvest field, about a mile and a half east of Ellenorah. Messrs Drummond and Warden remained some distance behind, while Deputy Norris proceeded to the field, arrested him, and turned him over to his pursuers.
Messrs. Drummond and Warden arrived in Grant City last Sunday with their prisoner, and turned him over to Sheriff Hunt who now has him in his custody.
Oliver McCurry is a young man, perhaps 21 years of age, rather heavy set, has dark complexion and black hair and eyes. His father has this far failed to procure sufficient bail and it is probable that he will remain in the hands of the officers until the next term of the Worth County Circuit Court. He says he will make it “d—d hot” for Messrs. Drummond and Warden if he should get out again. Such being the case we trust he will carry the shackle that he now wears until he will have a disposition to attend to his own business and gain an honest living.