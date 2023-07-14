50 YEARS AGO: Fourth of July - Fourth of July celebrations of yester-year used to mean families and members of communities getting together for various activities, making do with what they had. For the third consecutive year, the Worth County Jaycees have afforded today’s youngsters a taste of an old fashioned Fourth of July celebration. People participated in activities ranging from sack races and greased pole climbing, to trying to catch a greased pig. While the kids are entertaining themselves with these competitive games, the older folk engage in horseshoe pitching and croquet. The whole day’s activities were ended with a softball game and a fantastic fireworks display funded by the Jaycees.