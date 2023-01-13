10 years ago
Times-Tribune Jan 9, 2013
Business to move to west side of square
Flowers N Things, owned and operated by Beth Meek, will be moving to a new location this spring. Currently located at 6 E. Fourth St in Grant City, the business will be expanding and relocating to the old grocery store building on the west side of the square. That building is one of the few remaining that was not destroyed by the fire of 2010.
This relocation will represent the first business of any sort to be reestablished on the square’s west side since the fire.
Although the building needs a few renovations, Meek is expecting to be open by May. She recently purchased the building from Dennis and Anne Adams.
The building offers a great deal of space to expand her business.
There are so many things that I have not been able to stock in my current space – I am looking forward to bringing a whole new shopping experience to Worth County,” she said. “I am currently working with everyone — the community has definitely been very supportive.”
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Jan. 14, 1998
K.E. Thompson issues renewals out of office
Things have changed at the license bureau in Grant City.
You used to have to wait approximately six weeks to get your driver’s license but that changed to approximately a month ago when K.E. Thompson and his assistant Fern Sheddrick took a three-day training session in November so could issue renewal driver’s license in their office.
Bring in your old license and they’ll give you an eye test, ask you some questions, take your picture and hand you your license in about 15 minutes provided they don’t foul up.
Thompson says they have had some problems with the operation of the equipment.
“Everyone seems happier with the new process,” he said. “If they don’t like their picture looks on the computer screen, we can take another picture of them for their license.”
That’s right. You can view the picture before it’s placed on your license.
Thompson feels that the new driver’s licenses are of better quality.
The Grant City office has done around 25 licenses so far.
Each county will have a license bureau where they will be able to issue licenses on the spot in the future, said Thompson.
Changes in your license include larger pictures, those under 21 have been labeled in red, the date and image are permanently heat-fused between two layers of material to protect against alteration and tampering and a magnetic strip on the back of the license has been added to store license information.
The license also has a new design and the most technical security features available. The process has changed to include the digitizing of an applicant’s image and signature to produce the actual document. The image and signature are then stored as a permanent computer record.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, Jan. 11, 1923
Barn burns on county poor farm
The barn on the county farm was discovered to be on fire Monday morning between four and five o’clock, and all efforts to save the building were in vain. The flames were prevented from reaching any of the other buildings, however, and the loss is estimated only at about $500.
Members of the county court drove to the farm Monday but were unable to determine the origin of the fire. One of the judges asked a certain one of the inmates of the farm how he thought it might have started and this person replied that he knew how it started; that cobwebs hanging in a dry place such as this barn would ignite and explode on their own accord and that he had seen them do it many times, both in daytime and at night. The court did not exactly signify their willingness to accept this theory, but that is about as far as they got with their investigation.
It is understood that material has been ordered for erecting a new barn. There was no insurance on the old one.
125 Years Ago
Worth County Times, Jan. 13, 1898
An entire Worth County family arrested
Samuel Taylor, aged 70 years, and his family consisting of either seven or 10 men and women, were arrested at Sheridan, in Worth County, charged with having passed counterfeit nickles and dimes. The house in which they lived was being guarded this morning by a posse of citizens. The United States officers at St. Joseph have already been informed of the arrest.
Old Man Taylor and his family came to Sheridan from Northern Iowa six weeks ago. The bogus money first made its appearance in a number of places a few days ago, and search for its origins led to the Taylors.
The counterfeits are very poorly executed. At 10 o’clock this morning search of their house for dies and tools with which the filthy lucre was made had not been instituted. — Maryville Tribune.