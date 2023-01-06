25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Jan. 7, 1998
Runde family featured in FCS article
The Ken Runde family of Nodaway County were featured in a recent issue of “County Spirit” magazine, which is published quarterly for over 6,000 members of Farm Credit Services of Western Missouri....
In the story entitled “Cultivating the Next Generation – Traditions in Family Farming,” the Runde family was highlighted on the cover and in the magazine section. Family members featured in the article were Ken, Terry, Shane, Justin, Aaron, Kevin, Valerie and Brandy. “Country Spirit” features members who are doing something special in their farming operation or community.
“Through our publication, we try to feature and celebrate the diversity of agriculture and the unique characteristics and strengths traditionally found in the farm and rural community, and the Rundes certainly typify that,” Country Spirits Editor Tom Cox said.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Jan. 3, 1973
Railroad hearing to be held in Grant City
Jan. 15 and 16 have been set as hearing dates concerning the request by Burlington Northern Inc., to abandon its spur rail line from near Albany to Grant City according to information received by John C. Andrews, local attorney from the Interstate Commerce Commission.
Burlington Northern filed an application with the ICC requesting to abandon the spur line. Local governmental agencies, civic organizations and residents filed protests to the abandonment and requested a hearing on the matter.
An examiner from Washington D.C. will hear arguments from both sides. Andrews will represent the city of Grant City and other protesting parties in the area.
The same railroad company, then known as Chicago, Burlington and Quincy, filed similar action in 1967 and a hearing was set in 1968 in St. Joseph. At that time, the area’s protests were handled by Jerry Drake and Thomas Stephens.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, Jan. 3, 1923
Sheriff captures thieves
A broken down Ford and neighbors coming out to help fix it was the undoing of a couple of fellows Saturday who apparently were enroute to St. Joseph from Mt. Ayr where they had stolen both the car and the hides. They got south of town alright when the Ford stuck. Lafe Garrett happened along and Ed Holmes furnished some gas and they gave a check on the Citizens Bank. They phoned to the bank to find out if it was good and were told it was not. Going back to the Ford the men said they’d make it good but Lafe happened to look under the robe covering the back part of the car and discovered a carload of hides, picked up a Stilson wrench and told them to consider themselves under arrest—which they didn’t proceed to do but took to their heels and apparently are still running. Sheriff Barber was notified and got the car and hides. The sheriff of Ringgold County came after them. It seems as though the men are known and will probably be caught in short time.
125 Years Ago
Worth County Times, Jan. 6, 1898
Is marriage a failure
By looking over the recorder’s book of marriage licenses issued during 1897, we find that 93 couples joined their lives in bonds until death or divorce shall separate them. The hard times the past year have also told on this branch of business. In 1896 the number of marriage licenses issued was 103, which was 10 more than in the first year of the reign of Marcus.