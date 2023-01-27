10 years ago
Times-Tribune, Jan. 23, 2013
Accident claims life of Worth County teen; fire destroys Worth County home
Editor’s Note - On January 18 and 19 were two tragic instances in rural Worth County. The following is a short capsule of each story.
Two Worth County youths were involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 18 three miles northwest of Allendale that took the life of a 17-year-old Worth County resident.
An early morning fire on January 19 completely destroyed a home on Silver Trail in rural Worth County, northeast of Allendale.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Jan. 28, 1998
Car, purse stolen
over weekend
Two thefts were reported in the Grant City area Friday night, January 23.
According to the Worth County Sheriff’s Department, Cathy James had left her purse in her car outside her home around 3:30 p.m. She discovered Saturday that her purse had been taken. The purse contained credit cards and checkbook.
A 1991 Pontiac belonging to Ryan Owens and registered to Gary Owens of Grant City was taken from his residence early Saturday morning. The car was later discovered in a field by some boys approximately two miles southwest of Grant City on Sunday. Items taken from the car included a stereo system, tapes and college books. No estimate was given on the loss.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Jan. 24, 1973
More ladies working
In Worth County, more married women than ever before are leading double lives — as homemakers and as job holders — and such is the case also in Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway counties.
In stores, factories, business offices, the professional fields and elsewhere, women at work is the order of the day.
The latest figures indicate that no less than 34.1 percent of the married women in Worth County are now employed outside the home or are looking for such employment. In 1960 the ratio was 27 percent.
Nationally, there are nearly 19 million married women who go to work each day, some of them have full-time jobs and some part-time. They outnumber their single sisters by about 50 percent.
The facts and figures are from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Labor Department and others. They show that married women have drastically altered the job market in the past decade. They accounted for 43 percent of the total number of new job opportunities and about 75 percent of the female employment gains.
Much of the increase has been due to middle-age women, who have more time on their hands, now that their children are growing up.
However, the major advance in the past five years has been among younger married women, those in the 20 to 24 age bracket, working to supplement their husband’s incomes. There are 40 percent more of them at work now than there were in 1966, says the department of labor.
The figures for Worth County show a rising proportion of women-married and unmarried-holding down jobs.
The 1960 census listed a total of 366 in the labor force, equal to 27 percent of the local female population of working age. According to the latest census, it has now reached 34.1 percent, with a working force of 441.
100 Years Ago
Worth County Times, Jan. 25, 1923
Carl Wyman accidentally shot
An accidental shooting occurred yesterday morning at the home of John Morin, near Parnell, which came near to costing Carl Wyman of Grant City his life, but resulted only in a minor wound to the head.
Mr. Wyman and his father-in-law, Judge P.W. Motsinger, were in the neighborhood of the Morin home trying to buy some horses and had stopped at the Morin home. On starting to leave, when about 30 feet from the house they were hailed by the “hog oiler man,” and on turning around facing the house the crack of a rifle was heard by Judge Motsinger, who looked immediately in the direction of the report and saw the hole in the screen through which the bullet had come. Wyman says he never heard the report, but said to Motsinger that something had hit him on the head and on taking off his cap blood ran down his face. Judge Motsinger says that his first impulse was to “beat it” out of range but on second thought and there being no further signs of hostilities they returned to the house where Mrs. Morin assisted in bandaging the wound, after which the two men came to Grant City where Dr. Dunkeson took the patient in charge. The bullet had struck the head a little to the front and left of the top and had come out about an inch and a half back, leaving an ugly looking wound. Wyman was wearing the cap he had on at the time, when they reached Grant City and it showed the two bullet holes.
While there were at the Morin house bandaging the wound, a young man said to be from Maryville came down and explained that he and Miss Morin had been tinkering with a gun near the upstairs window and that the gun had been accidentally discharged, the bullet going out through the window.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, Jan. 27, 1898
Arrested and Released
Last Friday the city marshal, by direction, arrested a young man named Huff for disturbing religious worship. Rev. Gates, of the Free Methodist denomination, was conducting worship on the street in front of Pickering’s restaurant and Huff cursed him, so it is alleged. He was placed under arrest at City Attorney Phipps sent for Police Judge Kerr, before whom the culprit was to be tried.
But Mr. Kerr refused to proceed in the case and read the riot act to Rev. Gates, holding that he had invited to a certain extent Huff’s ire by making insinuations and casting unjust reflections on the public in general. Under these conditions the city attorney could do nothing, except that had Huff apologize to Rev. Gates and brethren for his unseemly conduct after which he started home. Some uphold Mr. Kerr, while others are inclined to censure him.
We have always doubted the propriety of these street meetings, because it subjects those who participate in them to the jibes and jeers of me who never darken the entrance of a church, and whose sensibilities to good impressions are blunted by perverted moral misconceptions. It may be proper enough to proclaim biblical truths from the housetops, but we believe it better still to go to the synagogues to teach sinners that Christ was the embodiment of moderation and toleration.