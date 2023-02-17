25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Feb. 11, 1998
First water tower was a wooden tub
Grant City is fast losing one of its treasured fixtures — the water tower located on the city square. The tower was erected in 1936 and has been revamped several times. The first water tower was a wooden one which was first erected in 1896. ...
The wood tub mentioned was rebuilt in 1908, there is now a another well, two of them, a reservoir and several miles of water main. The system has grown from a fire fighting and horse watering machine until the water is used by many of the homes in Grant City. The water supply passes the test of the Missouri State Board of Health, but owing to the fact that we do not have engineers construct our filtering plat — at a cost of around $30,000 — the water supply is not approved by the state. You’ll travel many miles before you see another wooden tub.
Grant City began getting their water from the Middle Fork Water Company in the early 1990s. A new tower was constructed this fall and it sits to the south of town on the Lavada King property.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Feb. 14, 1973
Matching bracelets here — POW’s coming home
The release of some American prisoners of war by the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese and publication of POW’s and servicemen listed as missing in action had a special meaning to many Worth County residents who have worn POW bracelets bearing the names of some listed among those being freed.
Students in both Worth County R-1 school districts and Sheridan R-II school district have bracelets with the names of some of the men named in lists released by the Vietnamese.
Christy King, daughter of Mrs. Barbara King, has a bracelet bearing the names of a POW that was released earlier this week. Several other students in the area have like bracelets.
Sherry Green, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Green, has two bracelets and one of the names on her bracelet was listed as one of the missing-in-action servicemen.
POW bracelets have been a part of the campaign to bring the plight of prisoners closer to the thinking of Americans. Some were obtained as a part of a fundraising effort to finance the campaign to bring about the release of the prisoners and were supposed to be worn until the man whose name appeared on the bracelet was released.
Along with wearing the bracelets, both Miss King and Miss Green, have communicated with the families of the servicemen, whose names are on their bracelets.
Miss Green state that other students at her school have bracelets with names that appeared on the list of men to come home. She says Linda Scott, Chan Allee, Jerry Green and Renea Morrow have such bracelets. Other students in the Grant City school are said to have the same....
100 years ago
Worth County Times, Feb. 15, 1923
Willhite Ford dealer caught star gazing
Even the auto salesman himself is liable to accidents occasionally. As Walt Willhite, of the Grant City Auto Company, drove down the north side of the square the other day, and while star gazing about, he bumps in the rear of Dr. Ross’ Coupe standing in front of his office. It made a noise like the whole front of Prugh’s store had been caved in but on examination one fender and a hub cap, a few bolts and a little glass was needed to make the “necessary repairs.” Both cars were immediately repaired and the bill charged up to expense.
125 years sgo
Worth County Times, Feb. 17, 1898
Courthouse contracts
Frank Jones and Louis Valins, representatives of the Stanberry Pressed Brick Co., which concern has the contract for building the new courthouse, were here last week looking after their interests and making preparations to commence work as soon as the weather will permit. Nick Dumot of Moberly, this state, has the sub contract for doing the cut and common stone work, and B. Kansteiner of the same city, will put in the slate, copper and galvanized iron work. J.J. Barker, of this city, will furnish the sand from a bank on his farm, four miles northwest of here. It will require about 600 yards. Mr. Dumot has been negotiating with our local quarrymen fore rock to build the foundation, but they insist that the price he offers is too low. The quarrymen ask $1.50 per perch for rock delivered in the courthouse square, and we do not believe they can be shipped here at a smaller figure. The distance is about seven miles, and if our local dealers should be awarded the contract at $1.50 per perch and the roads should become almost impassable, as they frequently do in these parts during the spring months, they would lose money at that price. It will require nearly 500 perches of rock to put in the foundation.