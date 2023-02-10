10 years ago
Times-Tribune, Feb. 6, 2013
Emery’s Convenience adds recycling center
Adam Emery keeps trying to give people a reason to come to Parnell. His latest offering is a recycling center that will keep your pockets full and your garages empty.
A brief listing of materials that you can take to Emery Convenience and Service is: aluminum, copper, brass, radiators, electric motors, starters, alternators, auto batteries, iron and even scrap cars.
Emery has installed a new scale to weigh all materials, capable of handling up to 5,000 pounds and, at that weight, is accurate within one pound.
“This will help folks keep their places clean and help the environment, as well as put some money in their pockets,” he said.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Feb. 4, 1998
Athletic department receives track grant
The Worth County R-III Athletic Department has received a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to surface the approaches to the long jump, triple jump and high jump. The approaches at the present time are dirt runways, which have to be cleaned of grass, weeds and rocks each year before they are suitable for use by athletes.
These events involving high-intensity loading such as sprints and jumps have a greater number of foot and leg problems. The new approaches will help alleviate some of these problems. They will also allow the athletes to practice jumping even when the track conditions are muddy.
The new approaches will be made from wireless waste tire rubber. The rubber is to be from Missouri tires only. This is to help the Department of Natural Resources achieve their goals of encouraging sustainable waste tire markets, re-manufacturing and reprocessing of Missouri generated waste tires, and diversion of the stream of waste tires from landfills and illegal dumps.
Construction of the new approaches will begin as soon as the weather permits this spring. Janice Borey, girls varsity track coach at Worth County wrote the grant.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Jan. 31, 1973
Worth County’s economy looks bright for this year
For the Worth County economy, all systems are “go” for 1973 and everything points to an upsurge in local consumer spending in the months ahead, with equally rosy predictions for the balance of the five-county area.
One basis for the forecast is the extra amount of cash that local residents will be collecting in the form of checks from Washington.
The chief windfall will be the rebates that will be made to those who overpaid their income taxes last year, because of excessive withholding from their paychecks.
Nationally, no less that $7 billion in such refunds will be going to about 40 million taxpayers during the next few months, the U.S. Treasury Department estimates.
The tax refunds to residents of Worth County will add up to approximately $106,000 it is calculated, based upon the official figures. The reimbursements will go to some 600 people in the local area. They will average nearly $177 per recipient.
More money will be going, also, to those who are on government payrolls, including the military. They will share in a pay hike of $2.3 billion.
In addition, local residents will share in an extra $2 billion that will be distributed through social security, on top of the 20 percent increase that went into effect in September, to certain widows, widowers, disabled persons and others.
Offsetting this somewhat are the bigger payroll taxes that became operative at the beginning of this year. All in all, however, the nation’s consumers will have nearly $11 billion more from these three sources alone.
Assuming that the local area gets a proportionate share of it, there will be approximately $166,000 more available to Worth County residents.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, Feb. 7, 1923
Mrs. Ralph Pickering won suit at Maryville against Albany Osteopath
Evidence in the $10,000 damage case of Mrs. Ralph Pickering, of Worth County, was completed at Maryville Saturday morning of last week, pleas were made by the attorneys and the case given to the jury about 4 o’clock. In a short time they returned with a verdict of $5,000 for the plaintiff, a large award in a malpractice suit.
The case attracted considerable attention for the last three days of the week because of the prominent attorneys connected with it. Blondina Jones Pickering, wife of Ralph H. Pickering, brought suit against Dr. W.E. Hartsock, osteopath, of Albany, charging malpractice.
Several doctors were on the witness stand. Dr. Lewis Long, of Denver, Dr. Thomas Graham of Albany, and Dr. Harding of Bethany, all of whom had treated Mrs. Pickering, were witnesses for her. Friday afternoon Dr. C.N. Butts of Kansas City, Kan., Dr. O.G. Weed of St. Joseph and Dr. Frank P. Walker of St. Joseph were witnesses for the defendant. Dr. Harstock himself was on the witness stand the greater part of Friday morning.
The plaintiff’s case was most ably handled by C.B. DuBois of Grant City, assisted by F.P. Stapleton of Albany, C.A. McCaffrey and Ellis Cook of Maryville.
Arrayed against them were Judge W.C. Ellison, Blagg & Ellison of Maryville, C.E. Ernst of Albany and Dr. E.M. Perdue of Kansas City. It was one of the hardest fought legal battles of the season in northwest Missouri which makes the victory all the bigger.
There are few big legal fights staged in northwest Missouri now without Bruce in on the fight—on the winning side.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, Feb. 10, 1898
Changed hands
The Sheridan Advance changed hands last week. L.C. Gooden retiring and S.P. Mooers, late of the Ravenwood Gazette, taking charge.
We are sorry to lose Mr. Gooden from the profession, but since he concluded to retire we want to congratulate the people of Sheridan on securing an able newspaper man as Mr. Mooers.
He is a splendid local writer and the Sheridan people will never secure a better one, no matter how far or how often they look for him.
It remains for the business interests of Sheridan to give him a living support, because without a good local paper their town can not hope to succeed.