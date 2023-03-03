5 years ago
Times-Tribune, March 1, 2018
Tigers basketball squads claim section titles
It took a pair of upsets over state-ranked teams, but both Worth County basketball teams claimed Class 1 sectional titles Tuesday evening at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
The first went to the Lady Tigers, who shocked Southwest Livingston with a 59-50 Worth County win. The Lady Wildcats entered the game with a 22-3 record, the No. 3 ranked squad in Missouri Class 1. Regan Allee hit five three-pointers on the way to an 18-point night, and Kaylee McElvain and Anna Gladstone finished with 13 each. McElvain finished the night with 10 rebounds for the double-double. ...
The excitement continued when the Tiger men took the floor, as the Worth County squad sent No. 5 Winston home with a 57-39 loss.
Coming in at 25-2, Winston was the clear favorite, but the Tigers dominated the game. Cade Allee led the team in scoring with 18, while Caleb Parman hit for 16 and Drake Kinsella for 14....
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Feb. 28, 1973
Fertilizer shortage may hurt planting
Supply and demand. Supply and demand. Nothing affects prices as much as this marketing adage and no one is more familiar with it than today’s farmer. He will recognize the situation again this spring when he starts to fertilize his cropland. Fertilizer prices are climbing. The reason is two-fold: the demand is great and supply is limited. Many farmers will not get all they need for the important spring planting season no matter how much they are willing to pay.
This could upset the Nixon administration’s plan to reduce food prices by bringing more farm land into production and encouraging increased yields.
To show the impact of the fertilizer shortage, Bob Reasoner, manager of the MFA Exchange at Sheridan, says he has all the 0-46-0 fertilizer he will get, maybe for a long time.
“We’ve got about a week’s supply on hand,” he explained. There’s an extreme shortage of phosphate and as soon as the weather allows the farmers to get in the fields, we won’t have enough to last more than a week.”
100 years ago
Worth County Times, March 1, 1923
Sheridan Light election carries
Sheridan will have electric lights to be furnished by the Maryville Electric Light & Power Company as soon as the lines can be extended from Parnell. The Parnell line is an extension of the line between Maryville and Grant City, for which the current was turned on a few weeks ago.
The special election held at Sheridan Tuesday of this week resulted in a vote of 151 to 6 in favor of granting the Maryville company a 20 year franchise and in favor of entering into a 10 year street lighting contract.
The vote stood the same on both propositions.
Sheridan is to be congratulated. The town is well located and it’s people have always been forward moving. Electric lights will put it to the front as one of the good towns of northwest Missouri.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, March 3, 1898
One of the Sheridan Bank robbers arrested and in jail
A very clever piece of work on the part of two of Pinkerton’s detectives resulted in the arrest of Charles Martin, alias Charles Davis, one of the Sheridan bank robbers, in the Cambridge Hotel, Omaha, last Thursday. The detectives, arrived here with the prisoner Friday night and turned him over to the Worth County authorities. Martin waived preliminary examination and was taken to the Albany jail where he will remain until the regular session of the circuit court, which convenes here on the 4th of April.