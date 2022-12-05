5 years ago
Times-Tribune, Nov. 29, 2018
MDC reports Worth County and statewide deer harvest totals for November firearms season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested a near record 199,427 deer during the November portion of fall firearms deer season, Nov. 10-20. Of the deer harvest, 102,930 were antlered bucks, 19,924 were button bucks and 76,573 were does.
Worth County statistics for the November season showed a total of 605 deer harvested. Of those 605,346 were antlered bucks, 38 were button bucks and 211 were does.
The total of 605 deer represented a slight increase from November 2017, when Worth County harvested 587 deer.
Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,021 deer checked, Howell with 3,858 and Callaway with 3,695.
Worth County totals were similar to several surrounding counties including Gentry (951), Andrew (802) and DeKalb (670), though nearby Harrison County recorded more than three times as much with 1,927 deer.
10 years ago
Times-Tribune Nov. 28, 2012
Day is done
It matters not if the cold wind blows or there is rain or snow, the Honor Guard will be there when it comes time to honor a fallen comrade. These highly motivated volunteers display the colors, sound the horn to Taps, read their credo and fire a salute, as the last memorial to the military service of a soldier.
The Worth County Memorial VFW Post 3123 assisted by active duty soldiers from Kansas City and military veterans from (the) local area were in Sheridan, Monday morning to honor the service of Guy “Bud” Allee, who served in the Army during the Korean War conflict.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, Dec. 3, 1997
LEPC committee elects officers
Twelve people attended a meeting Thursday, November 18, to form the local emergency planning community which is required by the state.
The planning committee is responsible for developing an emergency response plan and stressing safety in dealing with hazardous material accidents. They also review and monitor annual reports of chemical storage, which pays for the operation of the emergency response network. Worth County will receive $2558 this year to be used for training or equipment.
Officers of the LEPC include Kay Havner, chairman, Andy Thurman, vice-chairman and Pat Kobbe, secretary/treasurer. During the meeting the by-laws and an amendment to channel the LEPC funds through the county’s general fund were approved.
Others attending were Elise and Joe Stark, Kory Nonneman, Vickie Miller, Randy James, Lorace Waldeier, Sharon Supinger, George Parman and A.J. Lehman, a state official with the Missouri Emergency Response Commission.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune Nov. 29, 1972
Council proposes street paving plan for square
The city council of Grant City has passed a motion that could lead to the paving of the square and streets leading to the square if the city’s portion of revenue sharing is near anticipated receipts and if the Worth County Court will share in the expense.
At their regular council meeting this month, Alderman Robert Waske made a motion to accept a bid from Herzog Construction Company, the company that is resurfacing Highway 46 and 169 to Allendale, for the paving of the square and designated streets.
Waske’s motion spelled out that the city should finance the paving of the outside lane of traffic around the square; High Street, from Highway 46 to the corner of Third and High Street; continuing with the paving west on Third Street to the square; from the corner of Fourth and High Streets west to the square; and Fourth Street, from the northwest corner of the square, north to Highway 46.
The cost of the project to the city could be $13,925. Waske’s motion carried the clause that the city do the paving, if the county court would agree to pave the inside lane of traffic around the square, at a cost of $7,098, a bid received from the same construction company.
Alderman Pete Hill seconded Waske’s motion and it carried unanimously. A copy of Waske’s motion has been presented to the county court and as of yesterday, Mayor Kenneth Thompson had received no reaction from them.
Waske also pointed out in his motion that the city use a portion of money received through revenue sharing to finance the city’s portion of the project.
The city fathers have received no official word as to how much the city will receive from revenue sharing, but it is estimated in the $20,000 range.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, Nov. 30, 1922
Homer Costin is victim of cowardly attack from rear
Homer Costin, prominent farmer living southeast of town, is supposed to be accustomed to hard knocks that nothing will longer phase him, but last week he was the victim of an attack from which he has not yet entirely recovered physically nor mentally; and this time it was by no less a personage that a big buck sheep belonging to Emmitt Arnold.
Mr. Costin had gone to the Arnold farm for the avowed purpose of buying a buck, of which there were two in the pen, one fat one and one lean one. Attempting to catch the fat buck, he was jerked to his knees and while still in this position, the thin buck attacked him from the rear and Homer swears (?) that he was almost killed. He is recovering physically but his mental attitude is such that he cannot yet be safely approached on the subject.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, Dec. 2, 1897
Builders differ widely in estimating the cost of our new courthouse
County court met in special session last Monday for the purpose of opening and considering the bids for building our new courthouse. There was a large crowd in attendance and much interest was manifested both by the citizens and those interested in the bids. A great deal of speculation was indulged in regarding the amount of the bids, and there were plenty of men who were willing to wager that no bid would be under the $20,000, which was the sum set aside for a court house. Twelve bids were submitted and opened, and after carefully examining them in detail, they were all rejected by the court. ...
After rejecting the bids and making a few minor modifications in the material to be used in constructing the building, the court resubmitted the bids to the contractors. The following gentlemen again submitted bids in the following sums:
Akin & McHail (Omaha, Neb) $27,617, Stanberry Brick Co. (Stanberry, Mo) $20,450, Rowels & Moon (Mouton, Iowa) $25,509, M.E. Bush (Des Moines, Iowa) $24,672, O.J. King (Omaha, Neb) $22,500, A.H. Chaffey (Corning, Iowa) $21,150, Northern Building Co. (Minneapolis, Minn) $20,730, Griffith & Davis (Trenton) $19,985 and G.C. Lumber & Hd. Co. (Grant City) $19,900; and Lewis Valins (Stanberry) $19,360.
Mr. Valins having put in the lowest bid, and having complied with the requirements of the court in depositing his certified check in the sum of $500 as an evidence of good faith on his part, the contract was awarded to him. ... Mr. Valins will be required to give a good and sufficient bond for the faithful performance of his contract. ...