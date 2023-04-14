10 years ago
Times-Tribune April 10, 2013
Tea for You?
Allendale’s ladies
serve it up
The Allendale Community Betterment Committee pulled together an amazing tea party for the area’s “ladies.” Many came in full regalia and there were hat contests for all reasons, i.e. most colorful, largest, smallest and even one for the most flowers.
With a full house and several courses, the Allendale ladies were kept very busy.
The afternoon ended with a “hat” show that couldn’t be topped. The proceeds from the event will go toward the continuing beautification of Allendale.
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, April 15, 1998
Lynch makes donation
The Sheridan Fire Department received a boost last month. Dee Lynch of Grant City, well-known Worth County farmer, paid off the remainder of the new fire truck. The total cost was $4,950.
Other contributors include Leon Parman, Dorothy Scott, Don Hawk, Elanor Snow, Jeff and Lori Haley, LeRoy Hibbs, Red Combs, Bobbie Combs and Burns Service Station.
The new truck carries a ladder, 500 gallon tank and pump capable of hooking into a hydrant or farm pond for water.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune April 11, 1973
Country Boys purchase Dalbey Lumber Company
Andy Ettleman and Howard Clark, doing business as Country Boys, Inc., have purchased the J.K. Dalbey Lumber company in Grant City effective April 9.
The purchase of the lumber company ends 56 years of Dalbey family affiliation with the local company. It was started in 1917 by I.J. Dalbey and was later taken over and called J.K. Dalbey Lumber company, by J.K. “Jap” Dalbey, son.
J.K. Dalbey took over managership of the company in 1942 when Earl “Shady” Lane went to the service. Dalbey moved to Grant City from Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
In 1959, the Dalbey Lumber Company purchased the real estate of the Snowden Lumber Company in Grant City and one year later the entire operation took on the name of J.K. Dalbey Lumber.
One of the largest undertakings by the local company, while under management and ownership of J.K. Dalbey, was the construction of the Grant City Manufacturing Company.
Country Boys, Inc. own and operate lumber companies in Mt. Ayr and Bedford, Iowa. They also have two cement plants and an elevator in Lenox, Iowa.
Clark will be the manager of the local business and states that the present staff will remain intact. He and his wife and family will be moving to Grant City in the near future.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, April 11, 1923
Fire at Christian Church
Fire was discovered Tuesday night about 11 o’clock in the small room off the vestibule at the Christian Church and the alarm was turned in. The carpet sweeper was entirely burned and the total damage amounts to $75.
Another fire
Fire alarm was turned in at 4:20 this afternoon from the Robt. Thompson home in south Grant City. The fire company was prompt in responding and there was no wind. Fire started from the flue. The roof was burned off and ceilings inside damaged. Most of the furniture was carried out. We understand that insurance was carried.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, April 14, 1898
Smokehouse burned
At about three o’clock last Sunday morning R.N. Shipley’s smoke house, near Isadora, burned down. The fire communicated to his residence, but by hard work was put out. Mr. Shipley lost all of his meat, one barrel of sorghum, a half barrel of fine syrup, a lot of carpenter tools, besides some articles. Mr. Shipley’s son had his meat hanging in the same building, but fortunately he took it out Saturday afternoon. We did not learn the origin of the fire.
Another Fire
Last Monday evening while the family was away from home visiting, the dwelling of T.H. Greenman, four miles north of Allendale, caught fire and was totally consumed, together with all its contents. The origin of the fire is unknown, but is supposed to have been incendiary. The house was insured in the home company.