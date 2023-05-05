25 years ago
Times-Tribune, May 6, 1998
County FBLA going to national competition
The Worth County FBLA Parliamentary Procedures team tied for first place with Jackson on both performance and written test recently at the state contest held April 19-20.
Dallas Mullock was the first place individual on the written test and will be a part of the MO Parliamentary Team at Nationals as well as Carie Cameron who serves as chairman of the team. Other results were Patrick Hull, 1st in Business Law; Mullock, 3rd in Business Law, 3rd in Who’s Who in FBLA and recognized for Outstanding Service to his local chapter; and Amy Abplanalp and Erics Francom placed 7th in Desktop publishing.
The Worth County Chapter also received special recognition for their arch of Dimes Project, In Praise of Age Project and the Newsletter Award of Merit.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, May 2, 1923
Asks $5,000 damages from the city
Mrs. Emma Hubbard filed suit last week for $5,000 damages from Grant City as a result of a fall into excavation near the Eighmy & Son plant on September 12, last year.
The suit was filed by her attorneys, Dubios & Miller, and the petition charges that said city had excavated and negligently left open an unprotected large ditch four feet deep and two feet wide running north and south across the street intersection near the west side thereof, that the dirt from the ditch was thrown across Fifth Street and the sidewalk, obstructing both and that no notice of such obstruction was placed.
The petition further states that “because of her work at the Manhattan Cafe she could not leave her work until 9 o’clock at night and that because of no warning signal or light she fell into the excavation” plaintiff’s left leg was severely bruised and the bone thereof fractured and her left ankle and leg sprained and the ligaments of her leg and ankle misplaced, sprained and torn loose, her back wrenched and her nervous system seriously shocked and affected, resulting in her being unable to follow her work. The case is docketed for the May term next Monday.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, April 28, 1898
Graduating exercises held
The eighth annual commencement exercises of the Grant City High School, which were held in Houser’s Opera House on the evening of April 29 mark the close of another auspicious epoch in the history of this institution. The class of this year is smaller than usual, there being but three members, but they give every evidence of having done thorough work and the masterly manner in which they handled their theses and the subject matter contained therein reflect high credit upon the school and may justly be a source of pride to each individual of the class. The one young lady and two young men of the class were reared on Worth County farms. It is a striking coincidence that in this year’s work the town furnished no pupils to complete the course and the sons and daughter of the farm came to the front in such a creditable manner, exemplifying the oft reiterated adage that from the country comes the brains of the nation.
Howard Mills as salutatorian, delivered a scholarly dissertation on the subject “Silent Forces.” Mr. Mills is a close student and thoroughly in earnest. These dominant characteristics were evinced in every line of his address which glowed with a steadfastness of purpose and a calm resolution which will gain for Mr. Mills a high position on the latter of success. The “Advantages of Difficulties” was the theme of John McElvain’s discourse. The subject was treated in a straightforward, explicit manner, admirable showing the practical benefits underneath the many seeming obstacles in life’s pathway. Mr. McElvain owes much of his success as a student to a marked ability for surmounting difficulties and the record he has made in his school work gives abundant promise of a brilliant future.
The valedictory was given by Miss Lilla Cobb, her subject being “We Are But Ripples of the Mighty Wave.” In an oration pregnant with beauteous thought, clothed in the Anglo Saxon’s richest hues, Miss Cobb analyzed this singularly truthful theme. She is a young lady of exceptional ability, well developed and carefully cultivated.
The commencement address proper was given by Prof. C.E. Moore of Maryville Seminary. Prof. Moore is a polished gentleman and interesting talker and his discourse occupying 30 minutes was deservedly well received. At its close Col. E.O. Sayle, president of the board of education, presented diplomas to the class.
The musical portion of the program deserves special mention, being well rendered by the best talent of the city.