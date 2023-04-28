50 YEARS AGO: Flood damage - This bridge near the Peg Steinman farm, west of Grant City, is one of many bridges that has been damaged by recent flooding along all the rivers and streams cutting through the county. The majority of the damage done to this bridge and others, is to pilings and supports that hold the structure in place. The floor of the bridge has broken through in one place and temporarily repaired by county crews. It is scheduled to be replaced by a large tube. Federal aid has been applied for by the county to help in defraying repair expenses.