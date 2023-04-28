25 years ago
Times-Tribune, April 28, 1998
Worth County Fairground receives $30,00 check, loan
Paperwork was finalized April 24 for a USDA Development grant and loan to build a Worth County Exhibit/Community Facility Building on the Worth County Fairgrounds.
David Parman helped write the matching $30,000 grant. The match of $7,500 is being loaned to the Fair Board through USDA Rural Development over a 20 year pay back period. The grant was one of the first of its kind.
According to Connie Saville, fair board secretary, the building should be in place by fair time. It was designed by VanVactor Lumber and features two regular doors, one double door, seven windows and a six-foot sliding serving window which can be used to serve out of. It will be a pole building complete with electricity and a cement floor.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, April 25, 1973
County declared disaster area; federal aid sought
Worth County is one of six area counties among the 39 Missouri counties that were declared eligible to receive federal aid for flooding disasters last Thursday.
A declaration was made by President Nixon through the Kansas City Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), which will expedite recovery work.
Governor Christopher Bond appealed for recovery help from the flooding that was on March 6.
The county could receive some $65,000 in federal aid, but the exact amount – if any – won’t be known until later.
As of Tuesday morning, the only emergency aid that has been declared eligible for Worth County residents, and those in neighboring counties, is for repairing homes and personal real property damaged by flooding. ...
Henry Havner, executive director of the Worth County ASCS office in Grant City, says his office has received nothing concerning aid to farmers and John Garnett, Farmers Home Administration representative for Worth County, says they can’t make emergency loans yet either.
Thus far, there has been no reported damage to homes or personal property in the county, but severe damage has been observed to roads, bridges and bottom cropland. County officials said Tuesday that they had received no word as to whether or not the county would receive any part of the aid to the state.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, April 28, 1898
Wild man from Borneo
An itinerant mender of broken dishes and chinaware, who gave his name as Harvey Brittain, raised quite an excitement in the east part of town Tuesday evening. He was drunk and attempted to gain entrance into several houses, but failed. Finally, he went to the residence of J.W. Frost and began pounding on the door and cursing like a pirate.
Mr. Frost came out and demanded to know what he wanted, and was answered by a stroke over the head with a club. Quite a scrap ensued, but Mr. Frost drove the intruder away. In the melee Frost received a slight cut on the hand from a knife, and also a hole cut through his coat. Brittain then started east and a regular volcano of vulgarism and cursing issued from his filthy mouth.
Deputy Sheriff Killingsworth organized a posse and started in pursuit and captured him at the bridge east of town. He was taken before ‘Squire Kerr who sentenced him to the Albany jail for a term of 90 days. He claims to hail from Wisconsin and to be a turk.
150 years ago
Grant City Star, April 24, 1873
George Gowing is severely burned
Last Tuesday morning Mr. George E. Gowing, living five miles north of Grant City, in the Honey Grove settlement, was desirous of starting to mill, and arose quite early and went out to the stable to feed the horses. Having finished this he went to the house for breakfast, but shortly after heard a noise similar to thunder. Glancing out of the window he saw the stable enveloped in flames, and instantly started to loosen the horses. Arriving at the door he entered the stable and loosened the one in the first stall, then started to the next stall and loosened another, the last one dashing out of the door. From some unaccountable cause the first one remained in the stable and was burned to a crisp. Mr. Gowing’s hands and his right cheek were severely burned before he left the stable. The horse that passed out of the stable is so severely burned that it will scarcely recover.
This will be a severe loss to Mr. Gowing, for with the opening of spring farming begins, and horses are more serviceable than at any other time of the year.
All the hay and grain were consumed, and this leaves Mr. Gowing with nothing in fact to commence his summer’s work. He is a cripple, having lost his health in the army, and such being the case, we trust that our citizens will at least raise him sufficient means to purchase a team. It is supposed that fire was started by a spark from a tobacco pipe.