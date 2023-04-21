5 years ago
Times-Tribune April 19, 2018
R-III Elementa’s Jodi Lawrence to retire after 28-year teaching career
At the end of the current school year, Worth County Elementary School third grade teacher Jodi Lawrence will retire. She has taught her entire 28-year career at Grant City.
She grew up in Blockton, Iowa and graduated from Bedford High School. She earned her teacheding degree from Northwest Missouri State University.
Becoming a teacher is something that I always wanted to do from the time I was a little girl,” she said. “When I was a kid we played school a lot, and I was always the teacher.”
Helping her students to learn is what kept Lawrence in the teaching profession for nearly three decades.
“What I enjoy the most about teaching is what most teachers do,” she said. “It’s that light-bulb moment when they finally get what is being taught that is so satisfying.”
Having spent her entire career at Worth County Elementary, she has nothing but praise for the district.
“I have always had a a great bunch of co-workers and administrators,” she said. “This is a great school, and Grant City is a great place to work, and I know I will miss it a lot when I retire.”
25 years ago
Times-Tribune, April 22, 1998
County to pay back use tax to state
The (Worth County) Commission met on April 14, 1998 and received a notice of an order from the state Department of Revenue that this county and most counties in the state of Missouri are to refund to the general sales tax or use tax, which previously was thought to be outlawed, and now find out that the decision was reversed by the Cole County Circuit Court. Consequently, this notice gave three options: 1. to pay all of the $14,685 now; 2. gives the county the option of having portions withheld each month till all is paid; and 3. give the option of having it withheld from taxes other than general sales tax. Commissioner Larison made a motion to go with option two and this was seconded and approved.
Bill Cadle was present requesting additional gravel to be paid by him and hauled at the county’s expense. The commission granted this.
Sheriff Waldeier was present to talk about the Cops grant funding for next year. After much debate and with consideration toward rejecting or accepting once received, Commissioner Hiatt moved to allow for the application for a Cops renewal grant. This was seconded and approved by the commission.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, April 19, 1923
Local authorities capture one still
Local authorities captured a still on the Sarah Pendleton farm northeast of Denver Monday and arrested four person found at the place at the time the raid was made, charging them with possessing and using the still for the production of intoxicating liquor. The persons arrested were Mr. and Mrs. John Smith, who later gave their names as H.A. Witty and Nell A. Witty, and James Wilcox aged 20, and Wesley Plumb aged 16, half brothers.
Sheriff Sam Barber and deputies, Henry Key and Miss Ona Barber, went to the Sarah Pendleton farm Monday armed with a search warrant on complaint filed by Prosecuting Attorney John Ewing. The officers searched the house, which is located one-half mile from the public road and found three barrels of mash. In the smokehouse they found the still together with various parts, jugs, etc., a sack of sugar, several cases of yeast, and on the outside six barrels of water. The still was brought to town and the four people found there were brought in and placed under arrest. They gave bond Tuesday evening in the amount of $500 each, signed by Mr. King of Bethany.
The farm had been rented by Geo. Pendleton to one Turpin, who lived there with his wife until about three weeks ago, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. They left the two boys there and a man by the name Coss came. Coss was not at the place when the raid was made but is said to have gone near New Hampton and was returning when he saw the officers near the place and disappeared. Witty and his wife claim they do not belong there but had just come to see the two boys. Turpin nor Coss have been apprehended and it is the opinion of the Prosecuting Attorney that they are partners in some way of the persons they have arrested.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, April 21, 1898
Measles
It looks as though measles will become (an) epidemic in this town. In about a half dozen families children are down with this disease, and nearly all of them have been attending school the likelihood is that there will be a general spread of measles throughout the town and district. Parents should exercise caution in this matter so that in case their children take the disease the will be not be exposed to cold, which is the only real danger in time of measles.