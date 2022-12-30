Times-Tribune Throwbacks

10 Years ago
Times-Tribune Dec. 27, 2012
There are no strangers in Worth County
When a long-haul trucker, suffering from a diabetic condition, became disoriented and stuck on the ice in Grant City on Christmas Eve, a couple of Good Samaritans, the (Worth County) Sheriff’s Department and the Grant City Ambulance crew came to his rescue.
Gene Rogers, 71, was headed back to the Springfield, Missouri area from Minnesota when he became lost in Grant City, then became stuck on some ice on 7th Street west of the school about 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. Noticing a commotion, (Worth County) volunteer fireman Daniel Griffin went to check out the situation. Seeing that the driver was cold and disoriented, he took Rogers to the Firehouse and called the Sheriff’s Office and ambulance who took Rogers to Northwest Medical Center.
Junior Hughes soon joined the effort, towing Roger’s truck to Hughes’ shop where they fixed the heater and thawed the frozen brake lines. In the morning, Hughes drove the truck to Rogers at the hospital in Albany, Missouri.
50 Years ago
Times-Tribune Dec. 28, 1972
Susan Jackson to teach on reservation
Susan Jackson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Jackson of Grant City, is one of nine Northwest Missouri State University students who will participate in the student teaching portion of their senior years this spring by teaching on Indian reservations in Arizona and New Mexico, according to Dr. Frank Grispino, director of student teaching.
“We felt that a number of our teaching candidates would profit from this type of experience and setting,” Grispino said. “Basically, we are motivated by several thoughts–the current teacher job market indicates there is a need for teachers in these areas, some of our students want to serve where they are most needed and there is a desire from the Indian community in the Southwest to bring in teachers with diverse backgrounds. But most important, we want to provide these schools with a product they need–teachers with experience a various fields.”
Miss Jackson will teach in elementary education from March 5 through May 11. Each of the nine volunteer student teachers is responsible for their own transportation to the student teaching location and for lodging while there.
The reservations involved are the homes of Hopi and Navajo Indians. Gerald Wright, assistant professor of elementary education at (Northwest), assisted Grispino in setting up the pilot program for the student teachers. Wright had formerly taught in the area and had personal contacts with school officials there.
Once the program was formulated, Grispino called for volunteers. Each was interviewed and those who remained interested were counseled by Wright so they could learn as much as possible about what the experience might include. He will continue to coordinate the program for those students going to the Southwest.
100 Years Ago
Worth County Times, Dec. 28, 1922
Windows and doors open Christmas Day
Worth County had its windows and doors open on Christmas Day and if the grass had been a little greener and the trees budding a little, everything would have had more the appearance of Easter Sunday than Christmas day. B.F. Locke, the government weather observer, reports that the thermometer reached 57 degrees; and old timers believe that to be a new high mark.
There has been no snow this season here and although the thermometer has taken a slight set back since Christmas day, there are at present no indications of snow. Some of the old timers have been predicting an open winter but a glance at the 1923 almanac indicates a good deal of storms during January and February with perhaps little really cold weather.
Good weather the last week before Christmas proved a boom to Christmas business and Grant City merchants report the best holiday season they have had for the past few years.
Christmas mails this year were heavier than ever before. Saturday night 54 bags of mail besides numerous outside packages were received at the Grant City Post Office. The post office force was nearly swamped the last several days with incoming and outgoing packages but managed to pull through it all with good service and satisfaction to everyone.
125 Years Ago
Worth County Times, Dec. 30, 1897
It must be stopped
Last Saturday a respectable lady of this town was insulted by the vulgar remarks of a foul-mouthed blackguard on the streets. Last evening about dusk another respectable lady was insulted on the streets by a drunken, dirty dog in the person of John Wertz, who lives some six miles north of town, just over the line in Iowa. When confronted he tried to lie out of it and attempted to put up a big bluff, but that wouldn’t go, so he started and ran down street like a sheep-killing dog, dodged around the back way, got on his horse and left town. We want to warn him right here and now that if doesn’t apologize for his conduct he’ll pay for it the first time he comes to Grant City. If men will come to town and get drunk they must understand that it does not give them license to insult women publicly on the streets. Some of these days an example will be made of some of these mangy dogs that will be a lasting lesson to others who are similarly inclined.