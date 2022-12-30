Times-Tribune Throwbacks

50 YEARS AGO: Worth County Jaycee home lighting winner - Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Adams won the Chamber of Commerce-Worth County Jaycee sponsored Christmas home lighting contest, according to Chuck Downey, chamber president. Mr. and Mrs. Adams won the first place prize of $30 for their efforts. Mr. and Mrs. Larry Maudlin won second place and $20 and Elvis Baker won third place and $10. Honorable mentions went to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hart, Mr. and Mrs. Max Groom and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Cummings.