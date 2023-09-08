50 years ago
Times-Tribune, September 5, 1973
Shortage affects T-T
If 1973 isn’t remembered for anything else it will be recorded as the year of shortages. Practically nothing has escaped the shortage label. The newspaper industry is no exception.
Supplies of newsprint in printing plants are at the lowest ebb in recent years. Across the nation, newspapers have cut-back the number of pages in each issue; some publications are printed on practically anything publishers can get their hands on; and some newspapers have even ceased publication. ...
The physical printing of the T-T is done at Clarinda, Iowa, by the Herald Printing company. Officials there, say they have enough newsprint to last until October. After that. they aren’t sure. ...
The cause of the shortage comes from north of the U.S. Canadian border. Paper mills in Canada supply about 65 percent of the newsprint used in the states. Nearly all the Canadian mills have been, or are on strike.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, September 6, 1923
Bank robbers get 40 years each
Fred Stacy and William Fuller, men captured after an exciting chase following the blowing of the vault of the Redding Savings Bank three weeks ago were tried at Mt. Ayr last week before Judge Homer A. Fuller, found guilty by the jury and were each sentenced by Judge Fuller last Friday to 40 years in the state penitentiary at hard labor.
Some 20 witnesses from Redding, Denver, New Hampton and Bethany were put on the stand in each case. Charles Smith of Redding, the young man who was bound and taken into the bank by the robbers identified Stacy as the man who planted the explosives that blew open the vault.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, September 1, 1898
Worth County beats ’em all
Whenever we go away from home and return it is with a greater admiration for Grant City and Worth County. We are sincere in the belief that taking all in all, we have as fine a country town and as good a county as can be found in the entire state of Missouri. To our mind our women and girls are prettier, our men and boys more patriotic, our horses finer, our cattle sleeker, our hogs fatter, our corn bigger, our timothy and clover richer, our oats better, our wheat more plump, our blue grass juicier and more luxuriant, our Christians more earnest and pious, our sinners more anxious for repentance, our beggars fewer, our liars more marvelous, our business men more courteous and polite, our politicians less cheeky and more suave, our azone (sic) more exhilarating, our rains more frequent, our storms less severe, and our cuss words fewer and fuller of meaning than in any other county in the state. Come to Worth County if you desire to live long and be happy.