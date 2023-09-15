The Future Farmers of America chapter at the Worth County R-I High School has its first three female members this year, sometimes called agribunnies. The three (left to right) are Andrea Carr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Berk Carr; Marla Damman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Damman; and Rose Maudlin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mario Maudlin. Several other schools in the area have had co-eds in FFA chapters for a few years, but this trio marks a first for the local school.