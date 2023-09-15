25 years ago
Times-Tribune, September 9, 1998
Afghan features several county highlights
Have you seen the Worth County Centennial Afghan throws? If you haven’t they are a proud representative of the county’s heritage.
The “throws” feature communities around the border. Some of these have been disbanded or the name of the town has been changed. These include Worthville, Smithton, West Point, Friend, Marietta, Black’s Grove, Defiance, Fairview, Allenville, Lott’s Grove, Fletchall Grove and Gabtown.
Buildings or other past county highlights are also featured such as the Allendale Post Office, Grant City Legion Hall, Isadora Brown’s Mill, Sheridan Public School, Denver Band Stand, Irena Advent Church, GAR Monument, the second Worth County Courthouse, Worth Bandwagon, the Worth tornado of 1947, the beavers who helped Grant City keep their water supply in the 1980s, Glenn Miller’s trombone, Worth County Tiger mascot and of course the Worth County Courthouse, whose birthday we’ll celebrate.
The afghan is sponsored by the Grant City Community Betterment Club.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, September 12, 1973
Local service stations frustrated
After Phase 4 ceilings on gas prices went into effect at midnight Friday, motorists have found gasoline prices as varied as brands of stations, and station operators are shouting their disapproval of the whole ordeal.
Locally, two stations have dropped the price of their gas and two have the same prices as last week. But, one station has quit selling premium due to the restrictions placed by the Cost of Living Council.
The Consumers Oil Company (Coop) station has a sign on their premium pumps declaring “Out of Premium.” Hale Miller, manager of the station said, “In complying with the standards they set up (Cost of Living Council) we’d be selling premium below the cost of regular. We can’t take that kind of loss and remain in business, so we’re not selling it.”
The price of regular at the Coop station has been reduced two cents a gallon.
Thompson’s Conoco and Sherer’s Standard have not changed the prices on their pumps.
Steele’s Phillips 66 station has reduced the price of both regular and premium by seven-tenths cents per gallon.
Under Phase 4 regulations, some stations can raise prices and others must reduce theirs. The gas price ceiling regulations replace Phase 3 controls which froze gasoline prices at their level during the first week of June. The freeze had been in effect since June 13.
Under Phase 4, price ceiling controls, the price will be based on the dealer’s cost of buying gasoline Aug, 1 from an oil company, plus his price mark-up that existed Jan. 10.
Each dealer will be allowed a mark-up of at least seven cents a gallon, although it could be higher if his mark-up exceeded seven cents on Jan. 10.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, September 13, 1923
Worth to vote on Maryville lights
There will be a special election held at Worth on Tuesday, September 25 to vote on the granting of a 20-year franchise and a 10-year street lighting contract to the Maryville Light & Power Company. According to the Maryville Tribune, the people of Worth have subscribed preferred stock in the concern and the election is more or less a formality.
The plant at Worth has been discontinued and the current is being furnished through a temporary connection from the Maryville plant now.
Worth will be the third town in the county to secure its power from Maryville, Grant City and Sheridan being already connected. The high line between Gentry and Grant City comes through the edge of Worth but until now Worth has refused to make a contract with the Maryville people.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, September 8, 1898
Run over with a bicycle
Last Saturday afternoon while Amos Warren was crossing the street in front of Gentry’s store on the southeast corner of the square, and when about in the middle of the street, he was run into by a bicycle ridden by Will Hicks and knocked violently to the ground. One of his arms was badly lacerated about the elbow and he was considerably bruised about the body. It is alleged that young Hicks and a companion were riding down the street and were going at a rapid gait as they neared the crossing. There was no intention of running over Warren, but it does seem that bicycle riders should exercise caution while riding on the streets when crowded with people as they were Saturday. Reckless riding is a menace to women and children when crossing streets, and Saturday’s experience should serve either to put a stop to it or make officers more vigilant in preventing it.