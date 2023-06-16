10 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 12, 2013
Sheridan Grocery latest break-in
The Sheridan Cafe and Grocery became the latest in a string of recent break-in/burglaries in the area, Sunday night or early Monday morning. According to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the perpetrator(s) gained entry through a window and took an unspecified amount of cash. It has not been determined if any grocery goods were taken; no cigarettes or alcohol are sold there. The pattern is not inconsistent with break-ins reported in Worth County and Ringgold County in Iowa in the past few weeks.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, June 13, 1973
Non-workers in county higher than U.S. Average
How many men in Worth County and in the adjacent counties are nonworkers by choice?
How many in the local area over age 16, are unoccupied-neither working, nor looking for work nor going to school? As in most parts of the nation, their number is increasing year by year.
According to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce, there are some 291 men in Worth County in this inactive class. Of the total, 101 are under 65 and 190 are over 65.
They represent 25.8 percent of the over 16 population. Elsewhere in the country the average is 14.9 percent.
For the most part, they are people who have a source of income or who have acquired sufficient resources or financial backing to enable them to not work, often at a comparatively early age.
Although there are many among them who are unable to work because of physical or mental conditions and although there are some shirkers who rely upon the rest of society to provide for them, the great majority are quite different.
Because their funds are adequate for their needs, they don’t have to work and they don’t choose to do so.
Throughout the United States as a whole, the total of non-work, non-school category is close to 10 million, the commerce department reports. It compares with 6.8 million in 1960. More than half of them are 65 or older.
In Worth County, some 38.7 percent of the male population over 65 are still in the labor force. Nationally, the figures show, 24.8 percent remain on the active roles.
What keeps the others going financially? Outside of savings, interest, private pensions, dividends and other income from investments, their chief source of funds is government “transfer payments.”
These include social security, unemployment insurance, welfare and veterans benefits.
During the past year, when personal income in the United States amount $936 billion, no less than $104 billion of it came from transfer payments, according to the commerce department.
Chiefly because of these payments, retirement has become feasible for more and more people. As a result, the proportion of non-workers has been rising.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune June 6, 1923
Light Sheridan in two weeks
The Maryville Electric Light & Power Com. Completed Friday the survey for a transmission line between Parnell and Sheridan, the work being in charge of George S. Miller, county surveyor of Nodaway County.
The stakes where the poles will be set have all been placed and the poles and cross arms have been sent to the road, where they will be set. Some are still being hauled from the Grant City yard. It is expected that the electric lights will be ready for use in Sheridan within two weeks as approximately 100 men are working on the line. Sheridan was almost unanimous for bringing lights to the town and practically every business house and residence will be wired as rapidly as the work can be completed.
Parnell has been lighted by electric lights for a month and 95 percent of the houses of the town are equipped with lights. Gentry is also lighted by this company and their transmission line come to Grant City where Maryville juice is used almost entirely.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, June 16, 1898
A dangerous place
We hear a great deal of complaint concerning the dangerous condition of the road where it crosses the big gully, south of the Roper farm in Middlefork Township. The fill is from 10 to 20 feet deep and narrow along the track. Last Friday night a man attempted to cross it on horseback and his animal shied and went down over the embankment to the bottom. It took nearly all night to get the horse out of the bottom of the chasm. Sunday night a part of young folks attempted to cross with a team and one of their horses went off the embankment. The only way he could be extricated was by cutting the harness and letting him roll to the bottom of the gully. It was with difficulty that the animal was gotten out. The young people feel under many obligations to Henry Brandt, who lives nearby, for assisting them in their predicament. That place needs looking after by the road overseer before some serious accident occurs.
150 years ago
Grant City Star, June 12, 1873
Items In Brief
The heavy rains last Sunday washed out considerable corn and leveled a great many fences. Mr. Crecelius, the mail carrier on the Allenville, Grant City and Maryville line, passed through Grant City Monday morning and proceeded as far as Little Middle Fork, when, owning to high water, he was compelled to return.
A Mr. Schneider, of Wisconsin, paid the village of Denver a visit last week. He has made arrangements to build a large brewery at that place this fall. So our Denver correspondent informs us.
Two prominent individuals of Union Township got into a tussle at Isadora last Saturday. The bystanders interfered and prevented any serious injuries being done. The trial will come off next Saturday.
The members of the Grant City Minstrel Troupe are making arrangements to give all persons who love terpsichorean festivities a good opportunity to enjoy themselves to the utmost during the Fourth of July. A large platform will be erected in the grove and the services of a first class string band, composed of six musicians, have been secured for the occasion. No “drunks” or “roughs” will be allowed on the platform. Persons who enjoy a good dance may rest assured of this.