100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, July 25, 1923
Music next year in school
A letter from the state school department the first of the week concerning state aid to schools offering home economics brings to mind the fact that this course has been dropped from the course of study of our schools owing it to the fact that so few have elected to take it. A course in music, mostly vocal, will be offered and the rudiments and appreciation of music will be taught in the high school and in the grades. Miss Manifold, of Tarkio, has been employed as music instructor and comes very highly recommended. Dr. J.K. Phipps, president of the board of education, says that “the dropping of the home economic course may be only temporary. There may be more demand for it in a year or so and we want to give the people what they want.”
Last year $500 state aid was given our school as aid in the home economics course. In addition to this state aid is given in the teacher training and vocational agriculture work.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, July 28, 1898
Dropped dead
Tuesday afternoon Billy Long sent a boy to his home in the south part of town to bring a pony to Kirk’s blacksmith shop with the view to trading it. When the boy arrived at the Methodist Church the pony stopped, braced itself for a second and then dropped over stone dead. Before the pony fell the boy jumped off. The pony was not heated, as it had been ridden only several blocks, and what caused its death is conjectural.
A New Bell
The Baptist church at this place has had no bell since its completion and it has caused considerable annoyance.
Recently a subscription paper was circulated among our people for the purpose of purchasing the bell on the Mt. Ayr Baptist Church, which is too heavy for the belfry in the structure. The bell arrived here one day last week and was placed in position ready for Sunday’s services.