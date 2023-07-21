50 years ago
Times-Tribune, July 18, 1973
New Holland, Hesston, Vermeer and any other company that manufactures haying equipment, beware! Worth county has a grandfather-son-grandson combination that will give them some competition, even though they have produced only one piece of equipment.
Chuck Waske, along with his father Bob and grandfather George has produced a hay picking-up machine that many say compares with some of the factory built jobs costing around $3,500.
Starting out with the chassis from a 1938 or ’39 — “I don’t know which,” young Waske said — the Waske family produced a vehicle that allows the younger Waske and one other person to pick up more bales of hay than a normal hay crew consisting of several people and with a lot less work.
After stripping the frame of the cab and all running gear, the Trio added a V-8 engine from a 1965 Chevrolet; a 1964 Chevy radiator; two transmissions, one a 1943 Chevy four-speed and 1964 Chevy powerglide coupled in-line; a 1962 Rambler generator; the seat from a Mustang; and various other parts to come up with the rig.
Most farmers in the area are having trouble hiring hay crews and Wake decided he could make more money if he had some way to pick up more than could be done by hand. After looking at the various factory jobs on the market, the family decided it would be a bit too much to invest in one of them.
This started the ball rolling. Grandpa George has long been known for his mechanical ability and inventing forte. Son Bob seemed to inherit the uncanny ability and grandson Chuck wasn’t left out either.
After recognizing the problem, the trio set out to solve it. They looked at several different manufactured models and attempted to combine the best features of each and add some new ones of their own.
“We looked at the machines Galen Ruckman owns and the one Glenn Hughes has,” Chuck explained. “Glenn’s will only pick up square bales and there were some things on Galen’s we didn’t like, like having to have two people to stack the bales as the truck picked them up. So we started.”
The Waske invention requires only one person to operate it. They designed elevator to take the bales from the ground, run along the side of the rack and then be dumped wherever they wish.
“We’ve only run into minor problems so far,” Chuck said, “but we’re slowly getting them worked out and the more it’s run, the better it operates.”
The only problems encountered so far is an overheating engine and the elevator running into the ground.
The overheating was cured with a 35 gallon drum hooked into the heater system of the water pump and the elevator problem was cured by adding wheels to it.
“Well it helped when I learned how to drive it right,” Chuck added.
After a month of building the truck, this past Monday was one of the best working days they have experienced.
“We had an easy afternoon and picked up 409 bales. We were slowed down by having to go a long way to stack ‘em and they (bales) had to be turned too. They were laying the wrong way in the field. In fact, none of them were turned the same way,” he explained.
He feels they can easily manage 1,000 bales a day if they don’t have to haul them too far. The rack will hold from 160 to 180 bales.
Thus far, the truck doesn’t have a name.
“Oh, we’ve called it a lot of things, but I don’t think you’d want to print them,” Chuck said.
When asked how much they had invested in the truck, Chuck replied, “Well it’s hard to say. In parts alone I’d hate to say because we might want to sell it sometime and then people would know how much it’d be worth. But it’s hard to count our time. Steve and David Moyer helped me on it too. There’s lots of time involved.”
125 years ago
Worth County Times, July 21, 1873
Laid the First Brick
The first brick in the new courthouse was laid last Thursday morning at 8½ o’clock on the extreme northwest corner of the building. E.F. Haas of St. Joseph is the name of the man who laid it and the act was witnessed by quite a number of our citizens who were greatly interested in the event. It is more than probable that by the time that brick is taken out of the wall the man who placed it there and those who witnessed the act will all have joined the “silent majority” on that mystic river whose name is Death.