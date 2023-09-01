50 years ago
Times-Tribune, August 29, 1973
Senior citizen center formed
Worth County now has a senior citizens’ center as a result of a meeting held last week in Grant City.
The center is in the building that formerly housed Bob’s Radio and T.V., just off the northeast corner of the square.
At the meeting held last week, members of the organization elected a board of directors, selected a name for the center and planned a potluck dinner for September 14.
Elected to the board are Mrs. Rubye McNeese, Denver; Mrs. Bertha Milligan, Sheridan; Mrs. Gail Wilkinson, Allendale; Mrs. Erlene Yates, Grant City; and Anna Hunt, Worth.
The directors will elect officers and establish by-laws at the September meeting. Since the center will be open for all elderly people in Worth County, it was named the Worth County Senior Center, according to Ron Rauch, director of aging for the northwest Missouri region.
“The center will also serve as a pickup and delivery point for the Older Adult Transportation Service (OATS) which is projected for this area in 1974,” he added.
Funds from the Title III of the Older American Act are being applied for to operate the center, Rauch said.
“The center has been developed so far, on local initiative with the Worth County Court agreeing to help with rent until the first of the year,” he said.
Mrs. Yates, chairman of the Senior Center committee said that any donation — money or otherwise — will be appreciated to help until federal funds can be obtained. Federal aid, if and when received, will not provide everything needed to operate the center.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, August 30, 1923
Chlorinating plant installed at city reservoir
The chlorinating plant bought by the city sometime ago for purifying the city water, arrived and was installed last week. Water being pumped now is chlorinated but city water is not yet recommended as being safe for drinking purposes until the water tank and all the mains are flushed and cleaned. When that has been done all water pumped into the tank will have been purified by use of this chlorinating plant and the water will be safe for domestic use.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, August 25, 1898
Blockton’s Tent Thieves
The G.A.R. boys of the this city do not entertain a very high opinion of certain people who attend Blockton’s reunions. Last year some enterprising thief stole on the new tents belonging to our boys, and this year they repeated the performance. The boys say the tent was stolen from under their heads, and they confess the thief is a slick one. If all reports are true, there were some pretty tough characters at the Blockton reunion. One man who sold a horse for $50, had his pocket cut open and his money taken. Reunion managers should draw the line at all questionable characters and expel them from the grounds.