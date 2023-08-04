50 years ago
Times-Tribune, August 1, 1973
Meat shortage gets acute
Monday there was no bacon for sale in Grant City. One grocery store didn’t have so much as one pound of ground beef. Another store was selling “imitation” ground beef. Phase 4 rages on as the ceiling on beef becomes more and more evident.
Meat processing plants are closing or laying off employees. Meat counters are practically bare. Feedlot operators either can’t buy all they need or are afraid to buy. Cattlemen are about to see the total effect of this winter’s brutal hack on their cattle herds.
Persons who are going to feel the shortage the worst and who, in turn, will shout foul play the loudest are those same urban housewives who urged the nation to go meatless. The nation may go meatless, but it won’t be because of picket signs and protests. It will be because there just isn’t enough to go around, no matter what price a person is willing to pay.
“It’s the first time in 27 years I haven’t had a pound of ground beef to put in the meat case.” Calvin Pickering, butcher for the Grant City Hy-Vee Food Store, pretty well summed-up the situation grocers and consumers alike are facing.
“When all the talk about high meat prices and shortages started, we laughed. We didn’t think the Midwest would be hit like that. We don’t laugh no more.”
CAN’T ORDER MOST BEEF
As Pickering talked about the beef shortage he’s experiencing at Hy-Vee, he displayed order sheets, ones he normally uses each Monday to fill the meat cooler and ultimately, the meat display cases.
“Look. We just can’t order it. The packing houses don’t have it and what they do show, they say is subject to supply on hand. They show plenty of offals (liver, hearts, tongues, etc.) but no choice cuts of meat. I ask, where are they getting all the offals if they don’t have any meat?”
While beef is the main item that is scarce, bacon was not to be bought the first few days of the week and no one seems to know if the stores will have it by the week end.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, August 1, 1923
Circus day draws big crowd
The biggest uptown crowd of the season was here last Wednesday to attend World Bros. Advertised four ring circus, but owing to bad weather or something else the show dwindled to two rings when it arrived. At that we heard no very bad comments on the quality of the show and they put out an hour of very good amusements. The herd of trained elephants is especially due favorable mention. Entrance fee to the main top was 75 cents. Then folks say you could get a reserved seat for 75, 50 or 25 cents, depending where you bought. Palm leaf fans sold for 25 cents after the crowd gathered and 10 cents before it did. You paid for service. Red lemonade at your seat for 15 cents, a nickel in the animal tent and two for a nickel at the gate on the lot. What you call a sliding scale, but a scale a local merchant couldn’t get by with at all. But it’s what we expect on circus day—Barnum was no fool. We do like to be “flimflammed.” Anyway, folks are always glad when circus day comes. We’d all go another week if another came this way.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, July 28, 1898
Courthouse clock
Last Saturday a number of farmers inquired of us whether a clock will be put in the tower of the new courthouse. For the information of the public we will say that so far as the county is concerned , there will be no clock put in the courthouse and for the very good reason that it will require every dollar voted to complete the building. The proper kind of a clock will cost $500 and that is too much money to appropriate out of the county or building fund. A clock costing the sum named would add greatly to the appearance of the courthouse and could be heard striking for a distance of several miles — the sound being equal to that of a large church bell. Why not raise the money by popular subscription to purchase a bell? In that way a small sum from each voter in the county would produce money enough to put up a first-class clock. What say our people?
150 years ago
Grant City Star, July 31, 1873
Items in Brief
* The thermometer today indicates a temperature in the shade of 96 degrees.
* An advertisement concerning the University of the State of Missouri will be found in our advertising columns today. An excellent chance is here offered for three young ladies or gentlemen of Worth County to attend this university at annual cost, for tuition, of only $20.