25 years ago
Times-Tribune, August 19, 1998
Council passes junk ordinances
The Grant City City Council adopted an ordinance for junk vehicles and other miscellaneous items during its regular meeting.
Several were on hand to ask questions about the ordinance prior to its passage. Those being Anthony Steinhauser, Corie Francom, Granny Christenson and Verl Ruth.
Steinhauser was concerned over licensed vehicles that ran which were parked for six months at a time.
The Council replied as long as the vehicle was licensed and ran it was not considered junk.
Granny asked about the machinery parts and vehicles that may not run but were not junk. The ordinance calls for items to be stored out of sight.
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, August 22, 1973
Possible poisoning of local dogs reported
Several people in Grant City have suspicions that their dogs have been killed by poisoning and one case last week came close to dying confirmed last week.
Rev. John Thompson noticed the family dog acting strangely last week and rushed it to Dr. John Howard’s veterinarian office. Dr. Howard treated the dog for strychnine poisoning and it responded.
Several other residents have reported finding their dogs dead with no apparent bodily injury. Some type of poisoning has been blamed.
100 years ago
Worth County Times, August 23, 1923
Jones charged with burglary larceny
The Farmers Produce Company, of Denver, was broken into one night last week and some stock stolen, among which is said to have been some inner tubes. Officers of the company came to Grant City Monday and sent Sheriff Barber to Denver, armed with a search warrant to search the home of Harold Jones. There the sheriff found five new inner tubes in the garret of the house, stuffed into a stove pipe. Jones was arrested on a state warrant charged with burglary and larceny. He gave bond in the amount of $1500, waived preliminary hearing and was bound over to circuit court.
Jones was arraigned in circuit court here in the May term and plead guilty to a charge of theft and was fined $10.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, August 18, 1898
Last Thursday night one of the Burlington Route trains was held up about two miles north of St. Joseph. Two of the would be robbers are James and William Hathaway, sons of Wm. H. Hathaway, who moved from here to St. Joseph some 10 years ago. Both of the accused boys were born in this town and have relatives and friends living in these parts who will be pained to learn of their downfall. The penalty for their crime is anything from 10 years in the penitentiary to hanging. William is 21 years of age and his brother James is 17. Reading yellow-back literature is largely the cause of their wild break.